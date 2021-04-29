Apollo 11 Moon Astronaut Michael Collins dies

In counterpoint to the recent advances of on the red planet, today we get the sad news of the passing of Michael Collins, the astronaut who was in charge of keeping the Apollo 11 command module in flight around the Moon during the first lunar landing mission ever carried out by man. According to his family, Collins passed away this morning, after fighting a long battle with cancer.

“Today the nation lost a true pioneer and defender of exploration in astronaut Michael Collins,” NASA shared in an official statement. “We mourn the loss of this accomplished pilot and astronaut, a friend to all who seek to expand human potential. Whether your work was behind the scenes or on display, your legacy will always be as one of the leaders who took America’s first steps into the cosmos. And his spirit will accompany us as we venture into more distant horizons. “

Far from his true personality, Collins has always been referred to as “Loneliest man” in this historic space mission. And it is that radio transmissions to mission control were often blocked while Collins circled the Moon, completely isolating him from all other humans. While he had contingency plans in case something went wrong with the lunar lander, Aldrin and Armstrong returned safely to the command module. Collins took one of the most famous photos in the history of the lunar lander with the Moon and Earth in the background.

One of the four biggest names in the history of space exploration, while Michael Collins never walked on the Moon, some of him will continue immortalized on the surface of the satellite, where his name and signature remain on a plaque along with those of his companions.

However, Collins’ astronaut career ended shortly after he returned home, retiring from NASA just a year after the mission. Following this, he dedicated his life to working at the State Department for a period, before assuming the position of director of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, until finally retiring with his family.

«He spent his last days in peace, with his family by his side, “the statement shared by his relatives reads,” Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and he faced this, his final challenge in the same way. We will miss him terribly. However, we also know how lucky Mike felt to have lived the life he had«.

From here we can do nothing but send our deepest condolences to the family and friends, and acknowledge and thank once again the enormous importance of Michael Collins in aerospace history.

