After a long time and as one of the strongest cards of DC Comics, the film was finally released, which will conclude with the animated universe of the company and with the review of ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’.

DC’s animated universe kicked off in the summer of 2013 with ‘Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox‘, the story, like in the comic, showed the change that the world would have had if the Flash’s mother had not been annihilated, which brought about the end of that world.

A year later ‘Justice League: War’ was released that showed the intentions of conquering Darkseid and the formation of the DC team, little by little each film was presenting other characters such as Damian Wayne, Aquaman, Raven, Superboy, among many more.

It is enough to give context, it is time to start with the review of ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’, the movie starts after ‘Reign of the Supermen’, ‘Batman: Hush’ and ‘Wonder Woman: Bloodlines’.

It starts with all the Justice League members gathered in the Watchtower, while the Titans they do the same in its well-known tower on Earth.

Immediately, the story begins with action with the heroes taking on the forces of Apokolips, and instead of engaging in a battle that shows how Earth’s forces lose, two years immediately pass in the future.

This is where the narrative shows its fulcrum, since many things happened in those two years and the mystery remains of who were the few survivors of the Darkseid massacre.

The dialogues are more of rancor and remembering who each of the characters is, and no character development is necessary, Well, they had already presented them to us, it is only a small update of them.

Animation knows how to show off at every moment from Darkseid’s smallest allies as the techniques of each of the characters, especially Constantine’s tricks.

The soundtrack gets to go unnoticed in the fight of each one of the characters, although it is there where the environmental sounds that put the greatest impact on the action become more important, to feel its pressure and pain.

The film is the best way to end this saga and prepare the way for ‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’ that will feature the voices of Darren Criss and Zachary Quinto.