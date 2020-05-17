Producer James Tucker talks about closing the DC Universe Movie Animated universe, with Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

Producer James Tucker has been at the forefront of DC Animated Movie Universe since its launch with Justice League: War in 2014, and part of his career with Warner Bros Animation and DC Entertainment dates back to Superman: The Animated Series. With the last movie, Justice League Dark: Apokolips WarThe shared universe comes to an end when DC’s heroes embark on a desperate last battle against Darkseid.

In an interview with CBR, Tucker detailed how the creative team closed DCAMU, reflecting on its association with the News 52 era, and sharing what he hopes the film universe brings to the DC Comics myth.

“Well, it wasn’t my idea, they told me we were finishing it [risas]. But no, I knew a year and a half ago that the plan was to change things because this is how it is done. Nothing lasts forever because doing these things is difficult. I knew it would come, I just didn’t know when it would come. ” Tucker said about the closure of the DCAMU.

“Justice League Dark in the end was appropriate. I have hidden items that I can put into this. When we left John Constantine, he was contemplating joining the Justice League. So you could build out of that core of what you needed to make this movie happen and who needed to be in it, who was basically everyone. He just organically joined because he knew what threads he wanted to tie, he knew what characters he needed to see that he couldn’t live without knowing what happened to them.

This is how we did it; I am the only person who keeps track of all this because I am the person who has been in all the movies. Basically he was the guy who says “This has to happen because we set this up.” No one has written them all: there are different writers, different directors, different people working on all of this and there is very little transfer in terms of history. Ernie [Altbacker] has written a lot, Mairghread [Scott] I had written [Wonder Woman: Bloodlines], knew the full scope of what in the continuity had to be addressed.

Ernie always wanted to kill Damian, he’s been trying to kill that boy since his first script, so we gave him that. I didn’t have time to plan ahead, I had to do it on the spot because we had a limited amount of time to do it, and I jumped because I remembered the things we had to do. Once we got the idea that Superman had to redeem himself, the world, and the two-year jump, he helped set the playing field for what we ended up doing. ”

Tucker also talked about the DC characters he liked the most to work with.

“I would say the Titans as a group because I really wanted to make one more movie with them. It’s funny because, at first, I was kind of limited to Batman and the Justice League when it comes to my choices, and then I slowly introduced elements that led us to make a Teen Titans movie and led us to make a Justice League Dark. And so the Teen Titans, Justice League Dark, and Suicide Squad suckers are my favorite jobs we’ve done throughout this arc.

Its characters have more sides. Justice League is fine, but it’s like a police procedure, like Law and order: that’s the case and they have to come forward and solve the problem. But with Titans, Suicide Squad, and Justice League Dark, the characters are so full of energy and have different places they can go. So I’m sorry I couldn’t do more titans because I really liked the things we were doing with them and the ways we were going. ” Tucker said.

The producer also discussed adaptations of New 52, ​​Batman: Hush, and The Death of Superman.

The only two films based on New 52 were Justice League: War and Throne of Atlantis. Everything else we did was an adaptation of a previous story or something original. Replicating the energy that occurs in comics, in general; With New 52, ​​the tone was a little more adult.

They tagged us New 52 and somehow I made peace with it. I tried to fight that because we really don’t use that much. We used the New 52 as a starting point just when Flashpoint created the New 52 in the continuity of the comics. But even Throne of Atlantis It dramatically changed from the comic, and the Son of Batman predated the New 52 – all of our Batman stories were already happening before the New 52.

After the first few years, we were following our own path adapting things to that world and subtly changing the costumes so that, in the end, we were in a more traditional DC world, which was the goal of letting the characters evolve. The New 52 Justice League was more nervous and that’s interesting. They became more like the characters we knew. So, you had the arc of showing them in their raw form. None of them are trying to be on the team, and that’s interesting because throughout their entire history in the comics, Justice League is the most boring team you could ever have because, especially in their first iteration, they were basically the same personalities. . ; they had none!

So I think everyone who tackles the Justice League has a hard time trying to make the characters stand out from each other on a universal level. We were lucky in the Justice League series [DC Animated Universe] but it was a fight. Our first season was not so good. It’s a tough nut to crack, so it’s always going to be a little difficult. ”

He also shared his thoughts on the impact of his films on the future of DC Comics movies.

“Overall, I think our movies show a wide range of DC Comics style. There are characters that have not been in animation before, or in live action either. I think reveals to people who are not fans of comics the wide range of characters there are and gives them an idea of ​​them.

We put Batwoman on screen as is, we didn’t change anything, and now it’s a live action television series. I don’t know if we were the primary influence, but it’s always good for a live action series to have an existing property that can be shown to them and say “Hi, this is what it could be.” And I think a lot of animation is used this way, as inspiration for real action stuff and comics. It feeds them because animation is something unique, since it’s like comics and it’s like combined movies.

It’s hard to say what the lasting impact is because it hasn’t been that long, so I don’t know. I had a lot of fun, I’m glad I was able to do certain things I wanted to do, like bring Batwoman to the screen. I made two Suicide Squad movies, although only one is in continuity, and I had a lot of fun with them. I love the Titans movies we made and introducing Damian to fans and people who didn’t know him; The idea of ​​Batman having a son and a blood relationship and the complicated nature that brought Batman, and Damian’s arc as a character, I really enjoyed doing that. But time will tell”.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War It stars Matt Ryan as John Constantine, Jerry O’Connell as Superman, Taissa Farmiga as Raven, Stuart Allan as Robin, Tony Todd as Darkseid, Jason O’Mara as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Wonder Woman, Shemar Moore as Cyborg, Christopher Gorham as Flash, Rebecca Romijn as Lois Lane, and Rainn Wilson as Lex Luthor. The film is now available digitally and on Blu-ray on May 19.