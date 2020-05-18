The latest film from the DC Animated Film Universe (DCAU) definitely did honor to the dark part of its name and recently Mairghread Scott, the screenwriter of the film, confessed what was the most difficult time to write in ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War ‘.

Throughout the tape, many heroes are brutally annihilated or transformed into war machines during Darkseid’s invasion of Earth.

According to the writer, Mairghread Scott, one hero in particular provided the film’s most heartbreaking moments for creatives.

In an interview, Scott admitted that he felt very guilty for putting Superman through a real agony. and argued what was the most difficult time to write in ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’.

“It was very difficult to put so much on Clark’s shoulders, so much failure, and he struggles with it and overcomes and that’s good, but it’s very difficult to be bad with Clark Kent, even when your job is to be professionally bad with Clark Kent; you feel bad, “confessed Mairghread Scott.

Spoiler Alert

The following lines contain information from the plot of ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’.

During the initial ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ battle, Darkseid injects Superman with liquid kryptonite, slowly poisoning him and stripping him of his powers.

To make matters worse, humanity blames Clark Kent for the Apokolips raid and his wife Lois ends up sacrificing herself later in the movie. Of all the heroes, Superman seems to suffer the most.

However, despite his loss, he continues, joining others to free Earth.

‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ stars Matt Ryan as John Constantine, Jerry O’Connell as Superman, Taissa Farmiga as Raven, Stuart Allan as Robin, Tony Todd as Darkseid, Jason O’Mara as Batman.

The film is the last of this saga, and now it will be Darren Criss who plays Superman.