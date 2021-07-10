Apocalyptic trinity

A crooked smile in the face of the apocalypse. That provokes us the play El fin de Edmundo, a black comedy, with a juvenile court, where death – here under the name of Morla – takes on the role of a condescending playwright who offers the possibility of a dreamed ending to the last two survivors.

So while the inhabitants of the 21st century try to overcome a pandemic of madness, Edmundo and Bertolt embrace their insanity with stoicism and inside their bunker they drink sips of bitterness and regret, while Morla makes of that place a Titanic of the absurd that is shipwrecked in a diversion, sometimes thoughtful, but without overexploiting the drama or the dire consequences.

The montage requires viewers to abandon the dejection and tired pose imposed by the covid-19 pandemic. It’s as if he were saying to us: “Hey, why so serious? Tomorrow is the end of the world. How will he be dressed and what will he carry in his hand? Better forget the Facebook pose because nothing matters anymore ”.

If as he wrote Salvador Novo, “Death always takes the form of the bedroom that contains us”, this lair is the delirious inn of a trinity of characters who, through a ‘helmet of synaptic voyeurism’, maintain communication with three imaginary beings whom they call “ spectators ”, while the subterranean ark keeps the last moments of a tragicomedy without a mask or fillers.

In this setting, death dances, plays the clarinet and violin, and pounding on the keyboard to design the final moments in that gritty and extremely poor refuge, located in the basement of a costume shop in the heart of the desert, where the best treasure saved are the frozen turkeys.

Why would a humanity that has wasted time in lies survive? Why would it have to overcome if there is only an ornamental smile on its face and the street has become a book of unreadable faces? What are we trying to demonstrate with that facade friendly ?, Was it any use to follow the rules of etiquette or to get away from the supposed barbarism ?, These are just some of the arrows that are fired among the survivors.

In the end, as Bertolt says, the important thing is “to keep the stories afloat”, “because only the stories can save us. Because in order to understand a story, it is necessary to listen and you cannot hear if you are screaming, if you are stealing, raping, if you are killing, if you are fucking the other.

From Mariana Hartasánchez, The second season of El fin de Edmundo will close on July 18 at the Benito Juárez Theater, a successful production by the group Desde los Huesos, with the performance of Beylin Sabeth, Josué Domingo Martínez Y Federico Zapata, and the interesting sound design of Maglog Orozco.

AIM EPHEMERAL

I still don’t quite understand how the Chapultepec Project will benefit the culture of the entire country without becoming a centralist gateway with little public. It’s been a week since the secretary Alejandra Frausto He opened some spaces in the fourth section, but his program does not show a clear line. And, except for the program Los Independientes de Chapultepec, nothing else is on the horizon.

On the other hand, it is time that Fraust talk a little more about the Bodega Nacional de Arte, screened in the fourth section. When will it be built and how long will it take to work? How much will it cost? How will it operate? How much material will it protect? In what spaces? How many people will work on the site? And what private collections will it include? are some of the questions that remain unanswered. It is the downside of not disclosing the master plan with all its details.