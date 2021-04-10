Apocalypse HellFire, the monster of preparations

Enlarge

Tremendous this preparation of the Jeep Gladiator that becomes a 6×6 monster under the name of Apocalypse HellFire.

There are car preparations that surprise you, but there are car preparations that leave you with a jaw dislodged and with cold sweats.

Within this category, you should certainly this crazy jeep gladiator which is the work of a company from Florida (United States) called Apocalypse Manufacturing.

Under the name Apocalypse HellFire, it is a six-wheel drive off-road, based on its own transmission system and active suspension. There are three powertrain options available, including a turbo diesel and two gasoline, a 500-horsepower LS3 and the 707-horsepower Hellcat V8 engine.

Up to 707 hp for this asphalt beast

It also has a 4,300 kg winch and a hitch capable of supporting almost 5,500 kilos, with which it is clear that it is able to circulate through the most complicated terrain and help to unblock those other vehicles that dare and do not succeed.

The six-wheel drive system is selectable, so the Apocalypse HellFire can also work in four-wheel drive mode. Active suspension allows for maximum articulation, and its off-road capability is cemented by a set of massive 40-inch ten-ply tires.

The roof and doors are completely removable and Apocalypse has added a drop-down metal enclosure to keep valuables safe.

The Hellfire retains the Gladiator infotainment system, including Bluetooth, navigation, Apple CarPlay, the rear view camera and the premium audio system.

All this engineering marvel doesn’t come cheap, and the Apocalypse Hellfire starts at $ 150,000 (just over 127,000 euros). Also, as a curiosity, if you order one, you can see how it is built live through the Apocalypse website.