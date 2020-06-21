Health authorities in Mexico reported this Saturday that 175,220 cases and 20,781 deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in Mexico.

The pandemic of COVID-19 exceeded this Saturday in Mexico the 175 thousand confirmed infections by adding 4 thousand 717 in the last 24 hoursAlthough the Mexican government defended that it is not necessary to “count all” for epidemiological control.

Comunicado_Tecnico_Diario_COVID-19_2020.06.20

In the daily technical report, the Ministry of Health reported a total of 175 thousand 202 confirmed cases, 2.8 percent more than the previous day, in addition to 387 new deaths to total 20 thousand 781 deaths.

Likewise, it registered 60 thousand 621 suspected cases, which are pending confirmation, and 23 thousand 567 active cases, of patients who have presented symptoms in the last two weeks.

TResearch-CasesCOVID19-MX

The general occupation in the Mexican hospitalization network for severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) is 45 percent, so there are 11,508 beds occupied and 14,140 available in 816 hospitals.

The metropolitan area of ​​the Valley of Mexico, where the country’s capital is, has the highest occupancy, with seven out of 10 general beds occupied in the State of Mexico and 69 percent in Mexico City.

Almost half of Mexican states, 15 out of 32, have an overall occupancy of 40 percent or more.

Meanwhile, the occupation of fans is 39 percent, so there are 5,327 intensive beds available and 3,454 occupied.

The State of Mexico also tops the list of intensive beds occupied, with 63 percent; followed by Baja California with 61 percent, Tlaxcala with 60 percent and Mexico City with 55 percent.

In his speech at the 7:00 p.m. press conference, Dr. Hugo López-Gatell He reiterated that the epidemic is not over.

He explained that the country’s epidemic curve is made up of multiple curves.

He also asked the population to avoid meeting this Sunday and to postpone the celebration of the Father’s day.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and .