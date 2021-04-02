APK-Inform sees a 13% rise in Ukraine’s grain harvest to 73.8 million tons

KIEV, Apr 2 (Reuters) – Consulting firm APK-Inform forecast on Friday that Ukraine’s grain harvest would rise 13% this year to 73.8 million tonnes, allowing the country to export 54.2 million tonnes in the 2021/22 season.

The 2021 wheat harvest could increase 10% to 27.5 million tons, while exports would reach 19.8 million tons, the consultancy noted.

“The positive outlook is due to quite good winter conditions for winter crops, favorable conditions for planting spring crops and price developments,” APK-Inform said in a report.

(Report by Pavel Polityuk. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)