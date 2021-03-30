API reports rise in crude stocks and drop in gasoline stocks in the US: sources

NEW YORK, Mar 30 (Reuters) – Crude inventories rose and gasoline inventories fell in the past week in the United States, according to industry sources, citing data from the industry group American Petroleum Institute.

* Crude stocks rose 3.9 million barrels in the week to March 26, compared to analysts’ estimates in a Reuters poll of a 100,000-barrel rise, the sources said.

* Gasoline inventories fell 6 million barrels, which compares with analysts’ forecast of a rise of 700,000 barrels.

* Distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 2.6 million barrels against expectations of growth of 200,000 barrels.

