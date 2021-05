(Reuters) – Crude and fuel inventories have fallen sharply in the past week, according to two market sources, citing figures from the American Petroleum Institute.

Crude inventories fell 7.7 million barrels in the week ending April 30. Gasoline prices fell 5.3 million barrels and distillates fell 3.5 million barrels, the data showed, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

(New Yotk Energy Newsroom Report. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)