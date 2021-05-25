API figures show crude and fuel inventories fall in US: sources

Bloomberg

Biden moves forward with new pipeline cybersecurity standards

(Bloomberg) – The Biden Administration is moving forward with mandatory cybersecurity requirements for pipeline systems, according to a person briefed on the plans, following the ransomware attack earlier this month that paralyzed the country’s largest pipeline network. of pipelines would be required, for the first time, to report certain cyberattacks to the Department of Homeland Security under an upcoming directive to be issued by the Transportation Security Administration, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss government matters that have not yet been released. The security guideline, which is expected to require companies to establish a point of contact for cyber matters, is seen as a precursor to broader mandates for the pipeline sector, which has resisted cybersecurity regulations to favor of a voluntary system that they say is more agile. “The Biden Administration is taking more steps to ensure m improve our nation’s fundamental infrastructure, ”the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. “We will reveal additional details in the coming days.” While the Transportation Security Administration, the federal agency charged with protecting the nation’s pipeline networks, has long had the authority to issue cyber requirements, it has chosen to rely on best practices. voluntary and self-reporting by industry to secure operations Now, following the attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline Co. pipeline, the agency is developing mandates that will establish rules on how pipeline companies should protect their systems against cyber attacks, as well as as the steps they should take if they are targeted, according to the Washington Post, which previously reported on the new regulations, despite the Colonial incident, which crippled a crucial supply of gasoline and other refined products to New York and other cities along the east coast, causing a fuel shortage, the power industry and pipelines if They remain wary of new regulations, which they fear could be too prescriptive and too rigid to accommodate rapidly changing digital threats. Original Note: Biden Advancing New Cyber ​​Rules for Pipelines After Hack AttackMore stories like this are available on bloomberg. comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP