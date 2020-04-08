As we have already seen in these weeks, music is being one of the most powerful tools to calm anxiety and distract us for a while from all the news we read daily on the coronavirus pandemic. Several of our favorite artists are doing a lot of things to distract us (and get distracted) in these days of confinement, many are choosing to share new music and that is the case with Aphex Twin.

After launching Syro almost six years ago – and blow our heads off with his first time to our country as part of the 2019 Ceremony lineup -, the Irish producer and DJ has decided to take advantage of these days to come out of his little hiding place and show us some songs, although of course and as usual, everything under a huge cloak of mystery.

It turns out that through a strange post, Aphex Twin wrote a heartfelt message to honor his father –Who died recently although he made it clear that it had not been for COVID-19– and also to remind the world that what we are experiencing due to the coronavirus is something serious. As if this were not enough He took the opportunity to reactivate one of his Soundcloud accounts where he published 6 new songs so that everyone can listen to them.

The names of these songs (so as not to lose the habit) are very peculiar, since it would seem that they are provisional titles that he gave to his models. “Tha2 ″, “Tha2 [World Scam Mix]”, “s8v1 ″, “prememory100N Part 2 ″, “m11st ION ” Y”‘qu 1 ″ are a pretty solid collection of electronic parts that beyond inviting us to take our best steps or put together a huge party in our house, they seem to be the ideal subjects to calm anxiety a little these daysThey are slow and completely environmental songs that will help you find a little peace.

Perhaps the most special song that stands out from all is “qu 1”, because it is a beautiful sample of what Aphex Twin can do with just a synthesizer, one of those songs that will make you feel as if you are reaching heaven. Also in it and Through music he dedicates this theme to his father, so it is worth crying with this song.

But we better not tell you more, Stop what you are doing and play below the six new songs that Aphex Twin has for all of us: