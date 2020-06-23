Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

A few days ago, Electronic Arts finally confirmed the long-awaited version of Apex Legends for the Nintendo Switch. Many months ago, a mobile version had also been rumored and even Electronic Arts had confirmed that it would come true, but months passed and we did not know about a launch window … until now, as Electronic Arts confirmed that it will be launched within the next few months.

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson participated in a virtual meeting with investors. According to information from Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, who shared a clip from the conference on Twitter, the version of Apex Legends for mobile devices will arrive this year.

In case you missed it: Apex Legends will have cross-play between all platforms.

Although Wilson did not elaborate on the premiere window, he confirmed that the Battle Royale title will arrive in Early Access format.

As you can imagine, it is not yet known if it will be possible to share the progress between mobiles and consoles or PC, but it is expected that Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment will detail this later.

Electronic Arts will provide strong support for mobile devices

But that is not all, Wilson also spoke about the plans that the company has in mind for this sector of the industry. According to the manager, Electronic Arts is preparing 6 or 7 projects, which are in various stages of development.

« They heard me talk about 6 or 7 games in incubation, production or training, and we feel great about the mobile business, » said Andrew Wilson.

From EA’s Investor Fireside Chat today: « Apex Legends in soft launch by the end of this year (on mobile) ». (Thanks @ApexLatest for the video) pic.twitter.com/0UM8A3XO93 – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 22, 2020

With the arrival of Apex Legends on mobile, the title Battle Royale will finally be on all the main platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, which will also arrive in the coming months, and which, by the way, step, it runs very well.

If you are interested in knowing more about Apex Legends, we invite you to check its profile.

