Apex Legends It has not made too much noise since Electronic Arts launched it in response to the huge boom in titles like PUGB or Fortnite, the current leaders in the sector known as ‘Battle Royale’ and that increasingly incorporates more and more competition. But EA’s bet is serious and the company wants to continue bringing its title to more available platforms.

Hence, versions have already been announced for the popular Nintendo console, the Switch, and also another to be part of the eternal list of Steam video games. EA’s next step will be the landing on mobile phones and although it was already commented some time ago that Apex Legends would come to both iOS and Android, the company’s CEO has just confirmed that will arrive before the end of the year.

Apex Legends on mobile before the end of 2020

It has been Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, in charge of refreshing the news that already jumped onto the covers a few months ago, although now providing more specific information. Apex Legends will not only come to mobile phones, something that is now fully confirmed, but will arrive before the end of this year 2020. However, there will be some « but » on your landing.

The confirmation of the arrival of Apex Legend has come accompanied by a couple of words that many may not like: « soft launch « . This term used may mean that the title will not be 100% at the time of its landing and that its functionality may be limited during its first moments of life in both the iOS and Android stores.

From EA’s Investor Fireside Chat today: « Apex Legends in soft launch by the end of this year (on mobile) ». (Thanks @ApexLatest for the video) pic.twitter.com/0UM8A3XO93 – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 22, 2020

Maybe we have limited scenarios, limited weapons, or maybe it means cross-gameplay will not be accessible with other platforms upon arrival. But what it surely means is that the game will have some clear limitation compared to the versions of Apex Legends that can already be enjoyed, for example, on tabletop consoles.

Andrew Wilson also confirms that the arrival of Apex Legends to the mobile field will not be the only one because the company prepares six or seven more games which are currently under development. We do not know if they are mobile versions of games that we already know or if we will have new titles to take to our pockets. What does seem clear is that EA’s commitment to mobile territory will be important. Now it only remains to count the days.

