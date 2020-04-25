Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

For the past few weeks we’ve had clues about Apex Legends Season 5. There was even a tentative release date for the new stage of Battle Royale already.

If you are part of the game community, there is something important that you should know. Respawn Entertainment announced a delay for the arrival of the new season. In addition, it revealed details of Battle Armor, the next mode of Battle Royale.

When will Apex Legends Season 5 start?

Jason McCord, Design Director for Apex Legends, announced that due to the delay, the current season will last a few more days. Thus, players will have a little more time to earn rewards or reach a certain ranking level.

Because of this, Season 5 of the Battle Royale will run until May 12. Meanwhile, the studio is preparing a new game mode called Battle Armor, which will be active for a limited time starting April 28.

The modality will be available in World’s Edge and will be played with a rotation that will enable only one type of armor. Players will start the games with the protection already equipped.

The team will change depending on the days. It will be played with level 1, 2, 3 armor and with the Evo Armor as follows:

Tier 1 Armor: Tuesday, April 28 to Saturday, May 2

Tier 2 Armor: Saturday, May 2 to Wednesday, May 6

Level 3 Armor: Wednesday, May 6 to Saturday, May 9

Games with Evo Armor: from Saturday, May 9 to Tuesday, May 12

Strap in for the Battle Armor Event! 🛡 Drop in with your armor locked and prove you’ve got the skills to come out on top! Beginning April 28, the Battle Armor Event will run up until the start of Season 5, which kicks off May 12. Prepare for battle: https://t.co/ljXA9AuoSX pic.twitter.com/VslErwxSaj – Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 24, 2020

According to McCord, Battle Armor mode is a way to experiment with the mechanics of Battle Royale. For this reason, he hopes that the players give him a chance and are satisfied with the results.

Apex Legends is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Click here to read other news related to the title.

