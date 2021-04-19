‘Apex Legends Mobile’ is official and will be free on iOS and Android

Better late than never. EA and Respawn Entertainment announced Apex Legends Mobile, the mobile version of the popular battle royale. After months of rumors and fan requests, the favorite shooter of many will come to iOS and Android.

Apex Legends Mobile will be a version specially designed for touch screens which can be downloaded for free. The game is a true version of the Apex Legens consoles and PCs, albeit with controls optimized for a mobile experience.

Chad Grenier, director of Apex Legends, confirmed that the game is developed by a dedicated team at Respawn. This is good news if we consider that important productions – like the Devil himself – are sent to China to make them profitable.

The PC and console team will collaborate with the Apex Legends Mobile developers. Both versions they will be independent and there will be no crossover gameplay with his older brother. This is similar to Call of Duty Mobile or PUBG Mobile, two games with universes separate from their console versions.

Being a separate version, Apex Legends Mobile will have its own battle pass, collectible cosmetics and unique unlockable items. The game will not require a membership and may download and play for free, although if you want to take advantage of it you will have to invest real money.

Electronic Arts announced that the launch will be gradual, starting with “a few thousand” players in India and the Philippines. True to their philosophy of taking it easy, Respawn will release the game in other regions during 2021.

Apex Legends Mobile’s arrival on the mobile scene is good for Electronic Arts, who are making millions of dollars thanks to Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. Games for iOS and Android have been a gold mine for various publishers thanks to their micropayment model.

The success of Call of Duty Mobile forced Activision to rethink its development model and bet on bringing more franchises to mobile devices. The publisher ensures that he will focus where the greatest opportunities are since the company’s resources are finite.

Other examples of success are PUBG Mobile, the most downloaded mobile game in history, or Genshin Impact, the “clone” of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that catapulted its developers to fame. Apex Legends Mobile would follow the same path and could become a hit in Asian markets, where mobile shooters rule.

