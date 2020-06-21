Apex Legends is one of those video games that « were sung » on Nintendo Switch, and that have finally come true, or rather, will come true next fall. For now, from Electronic Arts we only have the promise, but not a single image to imagine what it looks like on the versatile, at the same time modest, Nintendo console. What we do have are the words of the director of this battle royale free2play, who assures that « it looks really great and it runs very well » on Nintendo Switch.

It is not the only thing that has commented Michal Higham, but also stressed that it has been a challenge. They are currently working on this version, committing themselves to issues such as motion targeting that is innately provided by Nintendo Switch.

«Michael Higham: It is a great challenge. We have been working on it for a while. It’s not without its challenges, but I’m going to say that it looks really cool and runs really well. Obviously, it is a different platform, so we have to make some changes to make the game work on it. (This platform) has motion control, so we will support this question, and precisely this, the gyro-targeting, takes time to implement. There’s a lot of work, but it’s going great. We are currently testing it, making sure it is good. Worth. We are big fans of Nintendo, personally I am very excited to be able to bring this game to Switch, because I can take it with me and play with my children or whatever I want. ”

Someone else will have shaken in the part of « we have to make some changes. » However, it must be remembered that Nintendo Switch, which fits in little more (well, a lot more) in the palm of your hand, is not as powerful as other systems, it is one of the prices of portability. There are studies that have managed to manage this graphic difference in their favor, obtaining very enjoyable versions, in exchange for not so much sacrifice, and others that have achieved the opposite. Of course, the message has always been the same « it works great, it looks great », they will not say otherwise! Looking forward to seeing Apex Legends running on our portable console!

