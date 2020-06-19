As every year, Electronics Arts has held its annual event called EA Play Live 2020. There, the American company has presented its latest news, where precisely Nintendo Switch users have received important news, such as confirmation by the company of the arrival of seven games over the next twelve months, including the recent confirmation of Apex Legends, which is heading to the hybrid console with Steam as new platforms.

Respawn Entertainment’s Battle Royale coming to Nintendo Switch this fall, without having a confirmed exact date for its launch. In this way, Apex Legends is incorporated into the catalog of free titles to become one of the experiences multiplayer par excellence of the console. At the moment, hardly any details have been specified about this version, except for the confirmation of the desired one. cross play between the different platforms where the game is available.

Coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/nac6dtXTkK – Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 18, 2020

