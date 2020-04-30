Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

As we told you a couple of weeks ago, Apex Legends fans were beginning to speculate about the new character that would come with Season 5, of which some clues already appeared in the game. Until now, we didn’t know any official information, but Respawn Entertainment has just released a trailer that reveals the new legend and his tragic past.

Through a video from the Stories from the Wild Lands series, the game’s developer introduced Loba Andrade, the new legend who is coming to Apex games in no time.

If you are an Apex Legends player, this announcement may not take you by surprise, as it was expected that Loba was the new character. We say this because Loba Andrade is the girl who witnessed the death of her parents at the hands of Revenant, in the trailer that announced Season 4: Assimilation.

Loba and Season 5 coming soon to Apex Legends

Since then, the girl grew up, but she did not forget and just as she was stripped of everything, she learned to remove everyone else. The girl became one of the best thieves, with techniques that increasingly assured her of getting away with it. Only he was still missing something, until one day he managed to find Revenant, the robot that ended his family. Now the woman will go after him for revenge.

As you can see in the video below, his debut consists of an interesting animation, but short, and he doesn’t even let himself be seen much about his abilities. However, we won’t have to wait long to get to know her better, as on May 5 Respawn will talk more about it, in addition to releasing the trailer for Season 5: Fortune’s Favor. The new season is expected to be available starting May 12.

Meanwhile, we leave you with the presentation trailer for Loba Andrade.

Did you like the trailer? Are you interested in making Loba your main character? Tell us in the comments.

Apparently, the fan’s assumptions were correct, as they even found what Loba would look like in the game. If you wonder why the new season will come a little later than usual, it is because Respawn decided to delay it for a few days, but the wait will be light, since a limited game mode is available.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit his file.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source

.