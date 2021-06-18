Aperribay says the threat by Isak is not Dortmund, but other clubs

06/17/2021

The president of Real Sociedad, Jokin Aperribay, has advanced that there will be no problems with Borussia Dortmund because of Alexander Isak, although there may be problems with other clubs “if they come to pay many millions”, for which he has predicted “a long summer” .

Aperribay has intervened this Thursday in the Gipuzkoa Business Forum organized by ‘El Diario Vasco’, in which he has exposed the work that is done in the club and has answered current questions, such as those related to the creation of the squad.

He referred to the situation of the Swedish striker, over whom Borussia Dortmund, his home club, has an advantage in the market, as he could sign him – yes Isak wants to return – for 30 million euros, while the buyout clause for the rest of the clubs stands at 70 million.

However, the Txuriurdin president has assured that the Real is in talks with the German club to find out its disposition, about which he has said to be calm, not because of the possible interest that the Swedish player may arouse in other clubs.

The president has advanced that the summer can be long in terms of incorporations and departures, although “he does not expect important players from the squad to leave,” has collected ‘El Diario Vasco’.

In order to Aperribay, the goal is to retain Isak Given the difficulties that there would be to find a similar player, while on the future of the Belgian Adnan Januzaj he has not contributed more news and has limited himself to indicating that he has a contract until 2022.

On the other hand, there are open conversations to incorporate a goalkeeper, a defender and “a wing player” to help maintain the team’s idea of ​​the game, although “none hot”, he has reported.