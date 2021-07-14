Aperribay says that Willian José may not go out in summer

07/14/2021 at 9:09 PM CEST

.

The president of the Royal Society, Jokin Aperribay, has described as “not correct” the statements of forward Willian José, in which he expressed his desire to leave San Sebastián and does not rule out now that he will continue at the club next season.

“I have not read them but they have commented to me and I have been with him. He has been since 2016 and his entire career at the club is not affected by some statements he has made now“Aperribay declared this afternoon at the presentation of the Australian goalkeeper Matthew Ryan and revealed that the Brazilian” could leave in 2020, but the Real decided they wanted to achieve some objectives and as we did not see a substitute we said no “.

He asked to “turn the page” in the controversy with the Brazilian player, With whom he has spoken personally and of whom he does not know if “he will continue on August 31 in the team, but now he has to give himself as one more and he can perfectly be here at the end of summer”.

He also assured that “no rush” to set up the template for the next campaign, both in departures and arrivals, and recalled that with several players who will miss the preseason –Oyarzabal, Zubimendi, Mikel Merino or Alex Isak– the club “is calm” to make a decision.

On the other hand, Aperribay welcomed the only non-academy signing made by Real, goalkeeper Matt Ryan, who in his first public appearance claimed to feel very satisfied in the Gipuzkoan capital and revealed the interest of other teams, such as Villarreal, for his situation, while offering to help in a season with “ambitious goals.”

“We are not going to gain anything by hating each other, because the team is more important than the individual level and I come to support everyone and to think positively.“said the former Brighton & Hove Albion and Valencia goalkeeper, who signed for 2 years with the option of a third based on objectives, as revealed by Aperribay.

“We speak with Brighton and depending on future achievements there will be variables. We cannot say the conditions but they are similar to those that have been published,” admitted the realist president, accepting an amount to be paid that is around one million euros if it is they meet the goals set in the contract.