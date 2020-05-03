Major League Baseball would dispense with the use of video replay to review controversial decisions in 2020, as part of a deal that contemplates how umpires will be remunerated during a shortened or even canceled campaign for the coronavirus pandemic.

The parties reached a settlement Thursday night, two people briefed on the matter said.

Both spoke to The Associated Press on Friday, on condition of anonymity because there is no official announcement yet.

Umpires are guaranteed 50% of their salary for May, but they would not receive a penny more if there are no games in 2020. In general, umpires earn between $ 150,000 and $ 450,000.

The start of the season has been postponed due to the health crisis, and there is no date to launch the campaign. If baseball is allowed to play this year, Major League Baseball is considering playing regular season games at preseason parks in Arizona and Florida, where there are no connecting facilities to check replays.

Through the new agreement, Major League Baseball is granted the right not to use instant replay to review umpire decisions during the 2020 season. Most decisions have been subject to review since 2014, and the use of video It has become an important part of the games.

About half of the revised decisions are reversed.

The umpires have already received their pay from January to April, and will get 50% of their salary in May. If even a regular season game is played this season, umpires will be guaranteed a third of their wages.

They would receive a prorated share of their wages based on games played over a 182-day season, according to a copy of the four-page document, obtained by the AP.

In a statement, the major union umpire union said it was “pleased” to reach this agreement with the commissioner’s office.