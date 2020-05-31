The NBA governing board met again without reaching a consensus on how many teams should return to activity in late July, when the campaign interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic is scheduled to resume.

Three people aware of the details of the conversation reported the lack of a deal on Friday. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, as details of the discussions were not disclosed.

According to sources, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver continues to gather information on multiple options, ranging from 16 to 30 teams to resume activity at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, Florida.

One person said that the idea of ​​resuming with 20 sets or maybe a few more but not including 30 sets still looks like the most likely one for now. Another plan discussed Friday, that person said, would include any team within six games of the last post-season granting ticket in the restart.

Based on current positions, this would include 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams.

Silver, who has worked with the players union, has not disclosed when or how a formal decision would be made. ESPN reported that the league is planning a vote for Thursday to ratify any Silver recommendation.

The NBA has expressed hopes of returning to the courts by the end of July. In that sense, Silver’s decision would have to come very soon.

Not all team practice facilities have reopened for volunteer training. This means that some players have not done any work on the court since March 11, when the league suspended the season in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jared Dudley of the Los Angeles Lakers wrote on Twitter that Silver has left open the possibility that the campaign will not end until October. The power forward considered that a later start to the following campaign would give “more time to have some fans” back on the stands.

The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards opened their facilities on Friday for the first time since the hiatus began. The Boston Celtics reported that they will do the same on Monday.

Right now, the only teams without a known plan to reopen their practice facilities are Detroit, San Antonio, and Golden State.