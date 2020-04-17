MADRID (AP) – Spain was looking forward to a bright and hopeful spring with flowers, soccer games and music festivals. The city of Valencia, on the east coast, had planned to burn its monumental satirical sculptures like every year in the Fallas. As the days dragged on, cafes and bars served up the season’s first outdoor vermouths.

After years of sacrifice and austerity, the country had turned the page after the worst of the economic crisis of the past decade. Even on the political level there was a certain place for optimism after four general elections in as many years. A certain normality had also settled in the conflict over the independence of Catalonia, and a new government coalition was taking its first and hesitant steps hoping to last longer the executives who preceded it.

But then the coronavirus arrived, unleashing its deadly lethal force across the country.

The spring was immediately canceled, as happened with the Fallas and the processions, half religious and half pagan, omnipresent during Easter. Now, after a month of confinement and nearly 20,000 confirmed deaths, the country hopes that the worst is over, at least from a medical point of view.

But reviving the economy and avoiding political and financial chaos will take months, or even years, of difficulties.

A team of photographers from The Associated Press _ formed by Emilio Morenatti, Joan Mateu, Manu Fernández, Bernat Armangue, Santi Palacios, Felipe Dana, Álvaro Barrientos and Paul White _ tried to capture the anguish and despair of the Spanish, but also their hope and humanity.

They visited field hospitals and overflowing medical centers, became the shadow of doctors and nurses on their home visits to the elderly, shared the pain of families burying loved ones from whom they had been unable to say goodbye, and fought against obstacles to document the rows of coffins that authorities at all levels wanted to keep away from the eye of public opinion.

There had been warnings about the virus. Few listened to them and those who did were not taken seriously. Even when the epicenter of the pandemic passed from China to Italy, few thought that Spain would become the next hot spot on the map.

So, a foreigner tested positive for coronavirus on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca. Days later, a hotel in the Canary Islands _ the sunny winter wonderland for northern Europeans _ was placed under quarantine. A nursing home in Madrid reported an unusual number of pneumonia cases. The Valencia football club and its fans traveled to Milan on February 19, where they huddled in a stadium at the heart of the outbreak in Europe.

Soon it was too late. The virus, authorities later learned, had been circulating for days, spreading freely as thousands of people attended a far-right rally, tens of thousands participated in Women’s Day protests, and many more watched sports events, plays and concerts.

Spain was isolated when the number of confirmed cases approached 6,000, with just 136 deaths. As the contagion arc bent at the steepest curve seen so far, authorities imposed what they called official “hibernation,” suspending all non-essential economic activity for two weeks.

Now, the country has more than 180,000 confirmed cases and the death rate is only below that of the United States and Italy. But as access to evidence has been limited and reporting of deaths irregular, official statistics cannot provide a complete picture of the situation.

As elsewhere, the virus has brought out the best and worst in the Spanish. For each one who rushed to store toilet paper and pulses, many more volunteered to bring medicine and food to people who were locked up in their homes or at risk, such as the elderly or the homeless.

Every night, applause was cheered on from the windows by doctors and nurses who, without proper protective equipment, became infected at a higher rate than their colleagues abroad. Those same windows became vitally important for socializing, just like the internet and video calls. While taking some fresh air, people shared songs or dances and rediscovered their neighbors.

The loss of loved ones has been felt especially in nursing homes and rural communities that were already struggling not to disappear. In the local press, obituaries replaced ads that, until just five weeks ago, urged readers to buy a home, a car, or take out insurance.

Social distancing has been difficult for Spaniards, who often greet each other with two kisses on the cheek, even at work meetings. The noise of lives lived at high speed has been replaced by silence, a stillness that only interrupts the sound of sirens.

The road ahead will be hard. The International Monetary Fund said that the country’s economy will be one of the hardest hit. Unemployment will rise again. The queues will return to the employment offices and soup kitchens. And the most vulnerable _ migrants, women, children, the elderly and the disabled _ will pay the highest price.

Cameras will be as necessary then as they are now.