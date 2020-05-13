For the first time in weeks, Dr. Mónica Rodríguez has time to rest. But even while enjoying card games and magic tricks at the base of her Madrid ambulance team, this ER doctor doesn’t let her guard down.

They are catching their breath before the next urgent call, whether it is related to the coronavirus or not.

“The virus is and remains. In other words, it will not disappear, ”said Rodríguez during a recent visit by an AP photographer.

After helping to curb one of the steepest contagion curves in Europe in the pandemic, exhausted Madrid ambulance workers fear that a flare-up of infections could mean another period of hectic activity for those working on the front lines.

“We fear the rebound,” Rodríguez added as Spain took the first steps to abandon a strict seven-week confinement, with nearly 27,000 deaths from coronavirus reported. “Unfortunately the population is not aware or does not have that real vision of what is happening, which is why they do not take precautionary measures.”

Based on the lessons learned when Spain repatriated two Ebola-infected citizens in 2014, Dr. Rodríguez’s team was formed to deal with epidemics. What they did not expect was having to put these skills into practice during a crisis that stretched the health resources of the Spanish capital to the limit.

In the second half of March, when coronavirus disease COVID-19 was hitting the country hard, the SUMMA emergency department ambulances transferred more than 8,000 patients with symptoms of the condition to and between hospitals. Calls to the service’s emergency telephones reached up to three times the usual daily flow.

The service employs more than 2,000 people, many of them part-time workers in hospitals or health centers. In a country where health personnel have suffered a high rate of infections, 210 of them have contracted the coronavirus.

His shift begins with CPR, a routine intervention for the team. But these days, all exits require extra precautions, with protective equipment and a meticulous disinfection protocol before and after.

Responding to an emergency call, the ambulance passes from a working-class neighborhood to an upper-class neighborhood in the city in a matter of minutes, to take an elderly woman with an advanced case of Alzheimer’s who has lost consciousness to the hospital.

Just a few weeks ago, when Madrid’s medical facilities were saturated with COVID-19 patients, the woman would not have been admitted, said Rodríguez, who called those difficult decisions “war medicine.”

“There were no means for everyone, with which you have to do a triage and this patient does, this patient does not, this patient goes to the hospital or this patient is abandoned at home,” he said.

The doctor acknowledged that now that the pressure is less, those experiences are passing an emotional bill to all emergency workers. They have increasing difficulty sleeping, anxiety and “much more sadness.”

At 8:00 p.m., when the Spaniards come out to their windows and balconies to applaud in honor of the toilets, a member of the team discreetly leaves and returns with red eyes.

But there is little time to calm those nerves. Soon another warning comes in: A middle-aged man has attempted suicide. At full speed through the empty streets and skipping the red lights, the ambulance arrives just behind the police vehicles, with the sirens sounding.

The four team members are in such a hurry that two of them don’t have time to put on the protective suits. But that does not stop them to revive the patient. Then someone tells the doctor that the man had passed COVID-19.

Once stabilized, the last patient on his shift is transferred to a hospital. With a mixture of euphoria, adrenaline and exhaustion, the teams go home, satisfied that, at least today, there have been no fatalities.

Associated Press journalist Aritz Parra contributed to this report.