Aotec denounces the 700Mhz auction to the CNMC | News | Operators

Aotec denounces the 700Mhz auction to the CNMC.

The National Association of Local Telecommunications Operators (Aotec) has submitted a complaint to the CNMC against the specification for the 700Mhz auction for breach the laws of the Market Unit and Telecommunications.

In its letter, Aotec, which represents SMEs in the sector, argues that the tender represents a “Serious discrimination” for a good part of the Spanish population due to the limited territory in which 5G coverage is required and also constitutes “A blow to the competition” to the detriment of all those companies that are in rural areas and that will not have guarantees of access to mobile connectivity.

The association, which has asked the CNMC act ex officio, remember that 5G is not just another technological evolution, but rather a disruptive technology that will mark the digital transformation and will have a transversal effect on society and the economy in the next decade.

Aotec denounces that the conditions of the tender drastically reduce coverage obligations, further reducing those contemplated in the initial draft, already restricted. Thus, if in principle the companies awarded the spectrum had to cover municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants, but with the current specifications the territorial scope is further limited and limited to a series of towns included in an annex.

Therefore, there would be “serious discrimination” between residential users such as companies located in the municipalities of Appendix II and those of the rest of Spain, who are not guaranteed access to 5G services. And as a consequence Aotec considers that the “Bidding is incompatible with freedom of establishment or movement”.

For the local operatorsEven if the deployment in other areas were to take place, delaying it in time would maintain the discriminatory fact, because 5G “is a disruptive technology” and no mechanisms are contemplated to accelerate its arrival in rural areas.

The association also points out that in the specifications “wholesale obligations disappear for future winners that could have benefited MVNOs”. As a consequence, the competition “that should preside over the market may be called into question” since there will be alternative operators that will be totally excluded from 5G.

The large operators “during the last twenty years have abandoned the small municipalities to their fate” in terms of telecommunications. In fact, “they have hardly deployed FTTH technology”, something that the local operator has done, thus fighting against the ‘digital divide’ in front of the big cities. Aotec fears that “on this occasion the small and medium-sized municipalities will not be able to count on the local operator” as a way for this is not expressly contemplated in the spectrum tender.

The association points out that in other countries such as the United Kingdom, part of the spectrum has been dedicated to 5G local and it is imposed that the licensed spectrum that is not used be transferred to companies.

Also, remember that Aotec itself has raised alternatives to the Executive, both the dedication of spectrum and allowing the development of local multi-operator infrastructures in rural areas and the obligation that these be used by large companies.

In short, consider that Order ET / 534/2021 is a violation of the principles of competition and equality and non-discrimination established in article 3 of the General Telecommunications Law. It is also contrary to the Market Unity Law, since it creates an obstacle that “prevents operators from establishing any economic activity in all those municipalities in which there is no obligation on the part of concessionaires to offer 5G coverage”.