AOTEC and ADT join forces to protect Emptied Spain | News | Operators

The National Association of Local Telecommunications Operators, Aotec, has teamed up with the multinational ADTto accelerate the arrival of alarm systems to small and medium-sized towns in Spain. They will be able to offer you security solutions to your customers, which are found mainly in towns with less than 50,000 inhabitants and in rural areas.

ADT is the third largest alarm company in Spain in customer volume and first in the world. With this union, the telecommunications SMEs will accelerate the arrival of this type of security solutions to the less populated areas of the country, where there are also numerous second homes.

“This is one more step when it comes to equalizing digital services between rural and urban areas, so that they are not left behind. Home and business security is increasingly important and this type of solution allows you to see what is happening remotely. Digitization is essential, in addition, to reactivate life in what is now called emptied Spain and attract new settlers”, Has assured the President of Aotec, Antonio García Vidal.

AOTEC and ADT protect the less populated areas.

Interest in security in homes and companies has experienced strong demand in recent years with growth of over 10%. However, the level of penetration in the residential and SME market as a whole remains low, around 9%, far from the 21% in the United States, according to data from DBK and the Association of Security Companies (AES).

Family protection is the main reason for hiring an alarm, although during the Covid-19 pandemic the concern about possible squatting of homes.

“We are very happy to announce our partnership with AOTEC to help protect the homes of Spaniards who live in the less populated areas of the country,” according to José González Osma, director of the Residential Business Unit of Johnson Controls. “From ADT we are focused on making Spanish homes smarter, safer and more comfortable, regardless of where their homes are located.”

Deterrent effect

Telecommunications operators will be able, with the support of ADT, to shield their customers’ homes and expand the range of their traditional fiber, mobile, fixed and television content services. In addition, it must be taken into account that the security – both physical and cyber– will play an essential role in protecting the connected home.

The IoT (the Internet of Things or Internet of Things for its acronym in English) will develop exponentially in the coming years, not only in terms of werables devices, but also with smart homes. More and more devices will be connected to the network and alarm systems will evolve with them.

At present, alarms increase the level of security in areas with little population such as rural areas, where there are areas with a lot of dispersion in homes, as well as the presence of second homes. In addition, they have a deterrent effect on potential robbery attempts.

Managed from mobile

The ADT alarm service can be managed remotely from the mobile or tablet, through the Smart Security App, so that the user can check what is happening in their home or business at any time.

The company’s monitoring team remains connected 24 hours with the State security forces and emergency services in order to provide an immediate reaction to any incident.

This security service in homes and SMEs It will be marketed through the network of stores of local operators and their web pages.