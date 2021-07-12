Aorus Gaming Box 2021 is updated with the RTX 3080 Ti

Taking advantage of the small recovery in the GPU market, Gigabyte has just announced the arrival of its new AORUS Gaming Box 2021, an update of its independent graphics card system, which is renewed to incorporate the new NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti along with a copper plate-based AIO cooling system, two 120-millimeter fans, and liquid cooling.

This type of format is really interesting given its plug and play functionality, which offers us not only much greater mobility, but also the ability to be used in any desktop or laptop configuration with integrated graphics, thus being able to level up two of our setups with a single graphic.

Maintaining an aesthetic identical to that of its predecessors, we will once again find a rectangular black box with measures of 300mm long, 140mm wide and 173mm high, with a minimalist design on which its mesh sides and upper deck will hardly stand out.

Although of course, as a good gaming product, the Aorus Gaming Box has a little RGB lighting addition on its front, which will project a small multicolored stripe under its front, being able to synchronize it using the company’s RGB Fusion 2.0 software.

Inside, we will meet a Gigabyte Waterforce GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12GB VRAM with clock speeds up to 1665 MHz. Part of the Waterforce family, this graphics card will include a system of liquid cooling with an aluminum radiator 240mm black with two fans, plus a copper motherboard which will completely cover the core of the GPU and its surroundings for greater heat dissipation.

To power the powerful RTX 3080 Ti, as well as the rest of the components inside the box, the AORUS Gaming Box comes equipped with a power supply unit of 550W with 80+ gold rating. In addition, we will have the support of Power Delivery 3.0 (PD), which will allow us to charge the devices connected to it.

Completing its specifications, the connectivity section will highlight the presence of an Ethernet port, two HDMI ports and three DisplayPorts for video output, up to three USB-A 3.0 ports and one Thunderbolt 3 Type-C port.

At the moment they have not been released neither the release date or availability nor the price of the AORUS Gaming Box RTX 3080 Ti. And is that although the 2080 Ti version released a couple of years ago amounted to 1,300 euros, the new generation of graphics cards meant a notable cut in base prices. However, given the current shortage of GPUs, and even though prices seem to be starting to drop slowly, we could still expect a slightly higher price.