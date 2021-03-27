AOP Orphan communicates the full validity of the arbitration award against PharmaEssentia

The Higher Regional Court of Frankfurt has just declared enforceable the October 2020 award corresponding to the arbitration between AOP Orphan and PharmaEssentia Corp.

The agreement between AOP Orphan and PharmaEssentia Corp. remains in full force and effect, and AOP Orphan is entitled to damages from PharmaEssentia of approximately € 142 million.

Since 2017, PharmaEssentia had repeatedly tried to terminate the agreement with AOP Orphan for BESREMi® (ropeginterferon alfa-2b). After two and a half years of arbitration proceedings, in October 2020, the Arbitration Tribunal of the International Chamber of Commerce (CIC) issued its award on the matter. The arbitration award establishes that PharmaEssentia’s multiple attempts to terminate the agreement were unjustified, and that AOP Orphan is entitled to compensation for damages of approximately € 142 million for project delays caused by PharmaEssentia.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005315/es/

Dr Rudolf Widmann, Chief Therapeutics Development Officer, Board Member, Founder, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG. (Copyright: bell & sass)

In December 2020, PharmaEssentia filed a request for annulment of this arbitration award with the Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt, arguing that the award violated public order and PharmaEssentia’s right to be heard. The Higher Regional Court of Frankfurt, a German court with extensive experience in handling these types of proceedings, convened a hearing less than two months after the submission of the annulment application by PharmaEssentia.

The award is declared enforceable

Today, the Higher Regional Court of Frankfurt has announced its decision. As expected, the Tribunal has dismissed PharmaEssentia’s request for annulment, and has confirmed that both parties had sufficient opportunities to be heard, that all evidence presented to the Arbitral Tribunal was duly taken into consideration and that the agreement was fully respected. public order.

Read more

Consequently, the award issued by the ICC Arbitration Tribunal in October 2020 has been declared enforceable by the Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt, and AOP Orphan has the possibility to enforce the award in Germany and other countries. There is a possibility to appeal to the German Supreme Court, but this would not prevent the award from being enforced.

Rudolf Widmann, Director of Therapeutic Development and member of the AOP Orphan Board of Directors, explains: “AOP Orphan has always fulfilled its contractual obligations and is entitled to compensation from PharmaEssentia, following its repeated attempts to boycott the joint project and the success of BESREMi®. We recommend that PEC accept the arbitration award and work in a cooperative effort to exploit the full value of BESREMi® in the interest of patients and stakeholders of both companies. AOP Orphan has tried several times to find solutions. Personally, I would have preferred to invest time and money in making this promising drug available to patients with blood cancer, rather than investing it in costly lawsuits.

About BESREMi®

BESREMi® is a long-acting proline monopegylated interferon (ATC L03AB15). Its unique pharmacokinetic properties offer a new level of tolerability. BESREMi® is designed for convenient subcutaneous self-administration with a pen once every two weeks, or monthly after stabilization of haematological parameters. This treatment regimen is expected to result in greater overall safety, tolerability, and adherence compared to conventional pegylated interferons. Ropeginterferon alfa-2b was discovered by PharmaEssentia, a long-time partner of AOP Orphan. In 2009, AOP Orphan licensed the exclusive rights for the clinical development and commercialization of ropeginterferon alfa-2b in polycythemia vera (PV) and other myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) for the European, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) markets. ) and the Middle East.

For the EMA summary of product characteristics, visit: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/besremi-epar-product-information_en.pdf

AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG is a Vienna-based international pharmaceutical company dedicated to rare and special diseases. Over the past 25 years, the company has grown into an established provider of integrated therapy solutions from its headquarters in Vienna. This evolution has been possible thanks, on the one hand, to a high level of investment in research and development and, on the other, to a very coherent and pragmatic orientation towards the needs of all our stakeholders, in particular patients and their families. but also the doctors and other professionals who treat them. In Q3 2020, AOP Orphan acquired Amomed Pharma GmbH and SciPharm Sarl, two companies in the European healthcare industry, continuing its consistent growth trajectory to become a pan-European healthcare group specializing in complex-managed special diseases.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005315/en/

Contacts

AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG

Nina Roth, MAS

Tel .: +43 676 3131509

Email: nina.roth@aoporphan.com