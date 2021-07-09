AOC expands its line of portable monitors with the I1601FWUX

Portable monitors are a good way to increase productivity when working at the desk with mobile computers, because of their ability to expand the display capacity and multitask, while improving the comfort of use. And it is that, uniting the best of both worlds (mobility and desktop) And if you don’t have a typical desktop computer and only use a laptop or convertible for everything, connecting it to a monitor or a multi-monitor system is an excellent option.

All operating systems support it and it is sure that your laptop or convertible (even if it is old) has the necessary ports to make the connection. In recent years, the offer of these portable monitors has expanded and now we have another one, a very compact AOC I1601FWUX with a size similar to that of the laptop.

The monitor mounts a panel 15.6 inches diagonal and native FHD resolution. Its IPS technology is ideal for external displays and produces good colors and sharpness, along with 170/170 degree viewing angles, 220 nits of typical brightness and a response time of 4 milliseconds.

The hybrid connection makes it easy to dock since you can easily connect your laptop to the monitor. In particular, if your laptop has a USB-C port that supports DP alt, you can use USB-C. Otherwise, you can connect via USB thanks to the DisplayLink technology of this AOC.

It is built under an ultralight aluminum chassis that makes it easy to transport with the computer equipment in our backpack, with a thickness of 8.5 mm and only 600 grams of weight. It incorporates a smart cover that protects the monitor against dirt and damage to which it can be exposed inside and outside the case. When the monitor is in use, the cover acts as a stand and can be oriented both vertically and horizontally.

Its possibilities of use are wide and it can be used anywhere, at home, in the office and also on the move. The AOC I1601FWUX is available now with an MSRP of € 219, although it can be found cheaper at some retailers.