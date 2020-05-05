Botafogo dismissed 45 employees last Monday. The measure, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, was to help the club’s board to reduce the payroll and, consequently, to relieve the coffers of General Severiano’s club, which were tight before COVID-19. To THROW!, Luiz Felipe Novis, vice president of finance at Glorioso, explained how the layoffs were made.

– We are living in a difficult context, it was the need to optimize. The club’s situation is even more complicated than it usually is. We gathered the heads of all areas and saw how to cut the leaves. It was not possible to continue the same sheet at that moment. The criterion of analyzing people was made. It is sad, obviously we were never satisfied to fire anyone, but it was necessary – he said.

The players’ May salary will not be affected, as Carlos Augusto Montenegro pointed out. Employees, on the other hand, received only January and part of February salaries in 2020.

– The same process continues. Whatever we receive we will settle the sheet with the remaining employees, at least in February. We do not work with a certain deadline, we hope to get it right soon – he admitted.

In view of the layoffs scenario, Botafogo had the option to adhere to Provisional Measure 136, which concerns the reduction of wages and the reduction of working hours by up to 75% for up to three months – with the club not being able to leave anyone for six months , in case. Luiz Felipe Novis explained that Alvinegro did not seek this route because the shutdowns were planned anyway.

– With the MP, in a way, we would have to be forced to re-hire these people in the future. We are doing an analysis of the club’s expenses. The number (of employees) was undersized. Nobody is satisfied with that, but I wouldn’t be able to use PM now and then be left with this obligation. An administrative adjustment was made, as in any company. Unfortunately, botafogo has nothing different. It is the club’s own circumstances. At some point we would do that, even by the arrival of S / A – he said.

The leader, on the other hand, admits that Botafogo may seek the Provisional Measure in the future. Novis said that the Federal Government’s action is a viable action if the competitions – and the revenues, consequently – are paralyzed for more months.

– This may happen later with other employees. It will still be studied. It also depends on how the situation is going from now on, how we will control everything (in relation to the coronavirus). The important thing now is to provide security for athletes and members. It is possible that we use yes – he explained.

– Our revenues decreased. the criterion for dismissal is internal. Botafogo had to adjust to a new revenue structure. We don’t know how long this will last. It is no use having many employees without being able to pay them all – summarized Novis.

