With the absence of sports around the world, Globo adopted a strategy of using its vast collection of images to show classic games to the Brazilian public. Recently, the final between Brazil and Germany in the 2002 World Cup marked the largest audience on Sundays for the broadcaster in 2020. This Sunday, the fateful Brazilian thrashed Argentina over the Confederations Cup.

Responsible for pre-game coverage, narrator Gustavo Villani spoke to L! about the thrill of being able to relive such a remarkable moment for Brazilian football, but now in the coverage.

– Reliving that great team of 2005 is a relief in the chaos we are experiencing. Let it be fun – said Gustavo Villani, who praised the strategy of the Rio station.

– I think it’s wonderful. It is a rich archive, which is now available to the public in difficult times. It was a great goal by Esporte da Globo – he said.

In 2005, Brazil arrived at the Confederations Cup with the ‘magic square’ formed by Ronaldinho, Kaká, Adriano and Robinho living a great phase in European football. Villani recalled the good moment of the selection and regretted the defeat at the 2006 World Cup.

– Brazil did well in the qualifiers, was the leader, found the “magic square”, with Kaká, Ronaldinho, Adriano and Robinho, left in the Confederations Cup. The following year, we had players out of shape, concerned with personal records, others worn out. To top it off, preparation in Weggis, Switzerland, was poor – he explained.

Despite participating in the pre-game coverage of the broadcast of the 2005 Confederations Cup final, Villani did not answer whether he wants to narrate a historic game due to the difference in seasons, but who enjoys going back to the past.

– It is very difficult to redo a historic game, outside the context of the season, already familiar with the final score. I prefer to wait for the historic games to come. This will all pass and football will thrill us spontaneously again. Until then, we enjoyed going back to the past – he finished.

