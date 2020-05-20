Santos’ Marketing and Communication Director, Marcelo Frazão, competes as the best marketing executive of 2019, for the National Football Conference (Conafut).

Coming from Flamengo, the professional was hired by Peixe in April 2018, in the first months of José Carlos Peres’ management. He came to the club to be responsible for marketing and three months later he assumed the unification of the sector with the general communication of the club.

In exclusive contact with THROW!, Frazão attributed the unification of the departments as one of the reasons for Santos to be a successful case in this regard.

– First aspect that differentiates Santos from other clubs is the total integration of the areas of marketing and communication, making work more agile, effective and creative. Our social networks work not only as an information tool, but also for positioning, sales and delivery to sponsors – he said.

– Santos has grown in the ranking of engagement in social networks and has become a benchmark in sponsor activations. We are doing something different and it has attracted the attention of the market – he added.

Among the positive actions, Marcelo points to the launch of the number three uniform of Alvinegro Praiano, through the miniseries “Team de Branco e de Preto”, the actions, both social, and involving social networks, and the reformulation of the partner program.

– We had cases of great repercussion such as the launch of shirt 3 of 2019, through a miniseries that at the same time worked as an important positioning for the Club and made the product a sales success. We also had activations through content with several sponsors, social action Missão África, series of thematic posts for the Oscars, Rock Day, special lineups, use of music in the clips after victories, among other examples – he said.

– On a less visible point, but just as important, we have made a complete overhaul of the partner program. We also implemented new practices in the area of ​​licensing and professional structuring of the Meninos da Vila school network – he concluded.

Graduated in Production Engineering from Escola Politécnica da USP, specialist in Communication Planning from Miami Ad School / ESPM and in Football Management from Instituto de Negócios Esportivos de Barcelona, ​​Marcelo Frazão has been working professionally for over 20 years.

