Former UFC fighter, Brazilian Lucas Mineiro is one of the most respected athletes on the national mixed martial arts scene. Athlete of the Brave Combat Federation, he also runs his academy Capital da Luta, where he trains athletes and celebrities. from CPM 22 Felipe Badauí and presenter Ana Hickmann.

Lucas Mineiro (right) with Whindersson Nunes: friendship in and out of training (Photo: Disclosure)

– It is a great experience to be able to train these icons. Not only athletes, but also Whindersson Nunes, Badauí, Ana Hickmann. Caio Franco and I have this achievement in the gym. Caio as a fitness coach and I as a coach, helping each other, so it’s really cool to see them together, interacting with the athletes and the students. Everyone feels good and motivated. In the last fight I did, I managed to take MC Guimê and Whindersson Nunes with me. I have a friendship and a great respect for them – he said.

In the UFC, Mineiro achieved an unprecedented feat, becoming the first fighter to win fights in three distinct categories: bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight. The athlete from São Paulo is very proud to have conquered this mark, but says it was not easy.

– Having achieved this feat in the UFC is very rewarding. A very rewarding and very painful story in the category of bantamweight, of 61 kilos. I lost 20 kilos, it was a very difficult process accompanied by doctors and nutritionist helping me. I do not advise any athlete to do this. It was the beginning of my career, I was young and I managed to do it, but if I had lost this fight, I would have been discouraged and would not have continued in the category. I even tried to fight other times in this category, but it ended up hurting me a lot due to the lack of nutrients in the body. That’s why I moved up the category. But it was an achievement that we achieved and was recorded in history – he confessed.

Mineiro was scheduled to compete at the end of March for Brave, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was canceled. The athlete talks about the frustration of the cancellation, but shows concern about the situation in the world.

– This situation is very difficult. My fight was canceled with two weeks left, I was already cutting weight, but it is a world event where there is nothing to do. The correct thing now is to stay inside the house and wait for all this to pass. Every athlete is used to training at a high level, of high performance, but training at home is being paramount for the head. So, we don’t stand still. Fitness will return when the gyms reopen, and at this point, the most important thing is to take care of your head. It was frustrating, yes, but the essential thing now is to do what has to be done to make all this happen as quickly as possible – he explained.

Check out the rest of the chat with Lucas Mineiro:

About training your athletes during the pandemic via the home office



– I talk to my students and athletes via whatsapp, over the phone, we are posting training videos on our social networks to motivate them to train at home and always thinking positively. This will pass and soon we will be together. It is certainly a very difficult time for everyone, especially athletes who live from the fight, from the gym, giving their classes. A delicate situation. Therefore, there are many athletes asking for the return of the academies. At the gym you find health and quality of life, I also agree. But we are going through a delicate moment, we need to be cautious, respect and wait for things to return to normal. It is not difficult only for me, but for everyone. A very complicated situation. I hope that everything will be reorganized soon so that everyone comes back with their training, their fights, classes. After all, this is where we take our daily bread. Let’s wait and pray. –

About the experience of running the gym and the career of its athletes



– At Chute Boxe, it was just my students who stood out and I took them there, I had no obligation. Today, here in Capital da Luta, the obligation is totally different. In the beginning it was difficult to reconcile training and be a coach. In the past I only ate, trained and slept. Today, I have to train, get my athletes ready, train them, close fights … It’s totally different, but it’s a great learning experience. I am at the peak of my career, I know that few do this and I am very grateful to do all of this in such a short time –

About the worst weight cut of his career



– The weight cut I did, in fact, was accompanied by doctors, nutologist and nutritionist. Drawing water during the week of the fight becomes a bit complicated, but it is a sacrifice that has to be done for the athlete. So, everything I did, thank God, accompanied by great professionals at my side, but I don’t want that for any athlete. Suffering what I suffered to be able to beat this weight was a great learning experience for me not to let my athletes go through it –

About leaving the UFC and arriving at Brave



– I was one of the few athletes to leave the UFC with victory, a positive cartel. But having arrived at Brave opened other doors for me, not only for me, but for my athletes. I feel very happy and honored to be in the organization. They treat me very well, with great care and respect. I was already champion inside the event, I already fought two categories and I feel very happy there. I still have a lot to do in there. I will wait for this pandemic to pass and, God willing, continue to make history in Brave -.

