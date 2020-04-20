The Coronavirus pandemic has caused countless damage around the world and many consequences. With social isolation to preserve lives, sports were disrupted, commerce closed and the revenues of companies that sponsor clubs plummeted. Soon, club revenue fell. A big domino effect. Due to the total stoppage, many clubs started negotiations with their players for salary reductions during the COVID-19 pandemic around the world. Some casts, such as Barcelona and Roma, chose to give up a large part of their salaries. Other groups did not respond in the same way and did not accept very well the idea of ​​having their salaries reduced.

So the THROW! talked to the lawyer Solon Tepedino, specialized in the labor area with post-graduation in Labor Law and Labor Procedure, to clarify what are the players’ rights in the midst of these negotiations. Solon explains that athletes also submit to provisional measures implemented by the government, and will have to negotiate freely with their employers for the maintenance of their contracts.

– Players with employment contracts are subject to the same measures as other employees, including MPs 927 and 936. The parties must freely negotiate contract terms in an attempt to maintain the job – he said.

Due to the new MPs of the Jair Bolsonaro government, labor rights have changed a little during this period. According to provisional measure 936, the employee can accept the salary reduction or the suspension of his contract.

– To accept or not the individual written adjustment for reduction if the salary is proportional to the workday, in the form and parameters of MP 936 or to accept or not the suspension of the contract. By MP 927, the boss can unilaterally take some steps such as putting the player on vacation or anticipating holidays, except religious. Bilaterally, that is, as long as the player accepts, anticipate future vacations or adjust the hour bank to compensate in up to 18 months – he explained.

Players are not required to accept any wage reduction imposed by their employees. However, they run the risk of having their contracts terminated unilaterally by the boards, explains the lawyer.

– They are not obliged, but they run the risk of being fired. Can you appeal? Ever. If they accepted the agreement, they can only claim coercion to cancel such an adjustment. If they are hypersufficient (they receive a salary equal to or more than twice the social security ceiling and have a college degree) it will be more difficult to cancel the agreement – he concluded.

