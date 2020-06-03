Making room for promising players to show their value with the yellow shirt was one of the great milestones of Jair Pereira. Guest of “De Casa com o THROW!“on Tuesday, the coach recalled his time with the Brazilian Under-20 Team.

– It was right after commanding Campo Grande in the Silver Cup (Second Division of the Brazilian) in 1982. When I arrived, the players just wanted to know how to run. I went and said: “let’s work with the ball”. And it was a very good job – then he listed the players he revealed:

– We were South American champions and then champions of the World Cup in 1983, in the competition played in Mexico. It was a great team, a lot of people competed in the 1994 World Cup. There was Bebeto, Jorginho, Geovani, Gilmar Popoca, Mauricinho, Paulinho … And at that time I already used the style that today they call modern football, in 4-3-3 and when you defend, go back in 4-5-1, with whom you lost the ball to give the first fight – completed.

Jair detailed an unusual situation when summoning the then promising Bebeto.

– I had gone to Bahia to accompany a player but, in the preliminary, I saw Bebeto playing for Vitória, he looked like an airplane, giving a bath. I summoned, the list I called was arriving in a van, then I realized that he was missing. I asked, “where’s Bebeto?” The boy said he didn’t see. Soon after, Bebeto arrived in a taxi at the last minute. I know he looked at the boy and said: “Is this Bebeto there? Skinny as he is, he shouldn’t play anything!” (laughs) – he said.

The former coach of the U-20 national team highlighted the quality of the 1994 World Cup 7 jersey.

– Bebeto later showed, at Flamengo, in the national team, where he went … He dribbled, had speed with or without the ball, was a coach and knew how to use his technique at the exact moment. He was a great player – he said.

“Who will have to endure the difficulties with the base will be the top team, which will not have as many players to launch,” said Jair Pereira (CBF Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

Currently looking for work as a technical coordinator, the 74-year-old professional has been observing the base of the Brazilian team a lot. In his eyes, the performance proves that Branco is on the right track as coordinator of the lower categories.

– White is great, he has football experience. We exchanged a lot of ideas in the games. He charges the players, goes to watch all the matches and this is important. The ox grows in the owner’s eye! The coaches are good, the physical staff is a quality professional – he guaranteed.

However, Jair Pereira warns how the grassroots categories tend to affect clubs in this pandemic period of the new coronavirus.

– Of course, football will be affected as a whole. But who will have to endure the difficulties with the base will be the top team, which will not have as many players to launch. The clubs will need to do a lot of planning, especially those who are in financial trouble and bet on players trained in the club – and he stressed:

– Everything has to be thought about very calmly on this return. Wisely, safely. It is up to each club to know when they can launch the players who are home silverware. Naturally, with all the health conditions, back to training, games … – he added.

ON THE ‘HOME WITH THE BID!’

The “From home with LANCE!” is a program presented exclusively through the website’s Instagram. In the home office format, our team will receive exclusive guests from different spheres, such as athletes, professionals and digital influencers, in addition to the participation of readers with live questions. In order not to be left out, follow our Instagram (@diariolance) and Twitter (@lancenet).

See too:

Pandemia takes off the mask of the false professionalism of football referees