Invited to “De casa com LANCE!”, Former player Athirson, with spells at clubs like Flamengo, Santos and Juventus, highlighted his work as a coach at São Cristóvão and Goytacaz. He also said that he wants to continue working with football and that he has been looking for courses to qualify.

Athirson spoke about his passages as coach of São Cristóvão and Goytacaz (Publicity / Flamengo-PI)

The ex-lateral also stressed the importance of preventing himself in a pandemic moment and declared that humanity needs to reinvent itself and value the solidarity side more. Check out these and other answers from Flamengo’s idol, eternal shirt 6 of Gávea.

Routine in the middle of the pandemic

– It caught us all off guard. Nobody imagined that one day a situation like this would happen and we need to adapt and reinvent, to occupy ourselves in some way. I lost an uncle with coronavirus, we couldn’t say goodbye and hug the family. It is a delicate moment, we are losing lives. Humanity must value the humanitarian side, the solidarity side. Who can help, help – said the ex-lateral, and then completed.

– I have a routine at home. Children are taking classes online. I wake up early, fix everything and avoid going out of the house as much as possible. The dogs do their thing on the porch, I don’t even take it on the street. I help with cleaning, in the kitchen even though it is not my forte. I finish around 11 am, exercise my daily exercise, and then lunch and study. I have taken courses on emotional intelligence and now on performance analysis. I am looking for management courses on the internet and always looking to qualify, debating with friends about football.

Fox Sports and first coaching opportunity

– I was at Fox. I stayed two years, I really liked it. I was happy to understand football from another perspective. When we play, we don’t have that reading of the game. I started to understand the situations, the complexities of the game and the diversities that exist within the games. I took the CBF course on licenses A and B, precisely to understand football more.

Saint Kitts and Goytacaz

– I really enjoyed (being a coach). Denis Alves, who was my assistant, referred me to São Cristóvão. It was a special moment. It was the first job as a coach. The team was in the relegation zone with four points, we managed to free the team with 19 and we almost qualified for the next stages. It was a moment to feel what it was like to be a management leader, to take it all into the field the way you want it, to teach you … I liked it and followed a career. I hit the post with clubs that didn’t give so many chances, but extra-field things got in the way too. In the last job at Goytacaz I was very sad because I saw things that I didn’t like and didn’t think was fair. There was a lot of stuff in there that we, unfortunately, cannot express. That was when I got discouraged. My friend invited me to return to the management company, but that doesn’t stop me from being a coach.

Most important game

– All games are important, but some are more marked. In 1999 Vasco was a favorite and we had a younger team, but we had to break that taboo. It all comes into the context of the game. We, as young people, wanted to leave a mark in this trajectory, and that was when we started the third championship and broke the taboo. Mercosul was also remarkable, due to the importance of competition and a delicate financial moment for the club. There were defeats that were also marked against Grêmio in 1997, which the fans applauded after the game.

Juventus pass and difficulties in Italy

– When I left Flamengo it was to have gone to Barcelona. The president didn’t want to sell me because he was the reference. But it was important to pursue my career in Europe. At the time, Barcelona had an impeachment of the president and, therefore, could not sign. Juventus appeared 15 million euros and we presented to Flamengo. But Flamengo didn’t want to sell me and I ended up signing a pre-contract with them. I wanted Flamengo to win something, but they didn’t want to. I arrived in Italy in January, a big change.

– One day several rock marks appeared on my body and I went to the doctor. The doctor immediately ordered a blood test. His plaque was low, but the exams showed nothing. I was hospitalized for 20 days and the platelets returned to normal, but after I was discharged they went down again. With all that, I didn’t have good mental health and it affected me. I went back to Brazil, did the exams again and, at the time, they suspected that I got dengue.

– I went back to Juventus and started training well, receiving praise … Ancelotti liked me a lot, but he always wanted to put me in Zidane’s place. He left and Lippi arrived, and despite the compliments, he didn’t put me to play. It was an emotional period. Then I had a wonderful time in Germany (at Bayer Leverkusen) with a lot of learning.

