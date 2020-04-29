The new coronavirus pandemic caused a series of changes in club planning. In Fluminense, in addition to rethinking the reallocation of resources and the calendar, there is also uncertainty regarding the continuity of the sub-23 team. The project, led by Flu’s executive director of football, Paulo Angioni, is under threat, as CBF still does not know if it will be able to hold the category championship. In contact with THROW!, the manager explained the current situation and pointed out that Tricolor is already studying alternatives so as not to be caught by surprise.

– We can say that we have a lot of uncertainty and we are working with both hypotheses. The one that would be best is a little distant due to everything that is happening. And we are working on another alternative so that the moment we know that there will be no competition, we already have a way to go – he explained.

Internacional, Athletico Paranaense and Bahia have already ended the activities of the sub-23 teams even before any definition by the CBF. For Angioni, other clubs should also follow the same path, just as Fluminense continues to analyze the best alternative.

– Fluminense’s fight at this moment, with the active participation of the club president, is to have an extended competition, with an extended calendar. This would make it easier to maintain the category and make it evident in the national market. With this transformation of the world, everything has changed. One thing is certain, what we would like, to have a longer competition, becomes unfeasible. Concerns with the guidelines of the health departments make it even more difficult to get together, interstate travel. A series of requirements that put the competition at risk, which will certainly not be long. To say that you are in danger is very close to reality. We are waiting for some pronouncements and preparing for the possibility of not having a competition. In principle we are waiting – evaluated.

The U-23 team was created with the objective of helping in the development of the Fluminense players still without space in the main group, but with the age of the U-20. This is because there is a mass production of athletes in Xerém and young people are not always ready to move up a category. Angioni understands that this transition is one of the biggest problems in football.

– We are living an unimaginable year. A series of uncertainties and concerns. The only thing we have close to right is social isolation. It changed all the life in the world in general. There are major losses in this regard. Within that, there are some things that are evident, like the under-23 category. Fluminense is extremely adept at this because they understand a number of reasons, including the athlete’s longer maturation. Brazil started to mature players until 19 years old and discard them forward. This causes institutional and market damage. Not everyone is fully ready at 18 – he said.

PLAYERS SITUATION

As the idea of ​​the project is to promote the maturation of the players before they are used by the main team, there is a doubt regarding the future of the athletes in case the under-23 ends. Some of them have even been used by Odair Hellmann at the beginning of the season. Others are still old enough to return to the under-20s.

– We still have seven or eight players who are under-20, being able to play competitions that will happen from the base in Rio de Janeiro. They will be available to act. Those who have the most complicated situation are those older, from the 99 generation, who are no longer old to the base. If things do not happen as we intend – and I believe it will not, I think about this possibility a lot -, we will look for a way to put these athletes into action. Everything is still on the hypothesis plan, but we are looking at this other scenario of not having competition – affirmed Angioni.

The main idea of ​​Fluminense is to make the most of these players who already have a contract. Also because the club understands the importance of the category. Contract termination is still a more distant thought and the priority will be to reallocate athletes for better development.

– We are working with a lot of transparency. This is the north of the club administration. We have been monitoring the athletes and they, like the others, remain at home at the first moment. The exercises will be monitored and guided by the physiology and physical preparation of the main team. As long as there is no possibility of return, we will continue to work with them remotely. As soon as we’re sure of something, we’ll talk. They certainly already know through the media that it is a competition that is at risk. But we will pass this on to them and wait for the next steps. Surely Fluminense will not be surprised because he is already working on both fronts – he added.

SEE OTHER ANSWERS FROM ANGIONI:

Does continuity have to do with CBF and competition or does it also involve finance?

I believe that this concept of staying in the category going forward will exist, not least because it is a necessity for Brazilian football in my view. This year some complicators are present. The cost of the sub-23 is not cheap for those who organize the competition. As everyone is having financial difficulties, I believe that this competition, due to what I already said and the cost, is more distant from being carried out. Regarding the internal cost, it already exists. All players have contracts in force, some in 2021, others until the end of 2020, others entering 2022 or 2023, which is the case for base athletes. With respect to contract termination, we have not discussed this yet. We are creating the mechanisms to take the right measures at the right time. It was an orientation from the presidency. If we have the possibility to borrow some players it will be excellent. The termination I believe is little chance, it may be one case or another, but not the majority.

How were the guidelines for players during this period of social isolation? Was there anything specific for them different from the main?

The same thing that was directed to them before the holidays was for the professional. And so it will be and will continue to be. They will continue to receive all information from the physical department and the physiology of the club through videoconference, as it is with the main team. As it was before the stop.

How is the situation of field 3 of the CT, which would be used by the sub-23? The forecast was to be ready in February, but it is not yet.

It is near the end, at the planting stage. But it never got in the way. We always work in two shifts. As Fluminense has two courses available, this never got in the way, nor would it be now if the activities returned to normal. It is in the final complementation phase. The pandemic may have caused a delay.

