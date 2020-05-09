One of the great ascents at Globosat in 2019 was the journalist Ana Hissa. After three years in the United States as a Brazilian MMA correspondent, she was summoned to a new role. Present in many bulletins on Sportv and Canal Combate’s MMA programming, the communicator joined the team of broadcast commentators and stood out quickly.In an interview with LANCE !, Ana Hissa spoke about UFC 249, the UFC’s first event in more 50 days and that marks the organization’s return during the COVID-19 pandemic. The journalist explains that the organization has taken several security measures to guarantee the functioning of the event.

– We know all the effort that the UFC was making to try to resume activities. It is worth remembering that the event takes place in Jacksonville, a city in the state of Florida where the quarantine has already been relaxed, with the opening of the beaches two weeks ago, and commerce and restaurants since the 4th. In addition, the UFC is following a very strict security protocol and several measures are being taken. Athletes will receive two types of COVID-19 tests, one to identify whether the person is sick and the other to find out if they have already had the disease. All fighters, corners and officials will undergo these and other examinations. Athletes and staff will be isolated in a restricted and closed hotel just for the event – and will only be able to leave the place to go to the gym. The security protocol is being taken very seriously, to ensure that the event is safe – said Ana.

Not only the UFC, but also marks the return of broadcasting events on Canal Combate. Ana explains that Globo has adopted several security measures since the beginning of the pandemic to protect the team.

– Since the beginning of the pandemic, Globo has adopted several security measures to protect the team. Working in the quarantine has been challenging, but it is something that in a way I have already experienced, due to my period of correspondence. I am used to working remotely. The most important thing is to maintain information and entertainment, in addition to taking care of health, of course. The ‘Giro Combate’ continued, with exclusive interviews done online, and it has been very cool to do some lives with sports legends. The public is getting to know a little more about these important characters in MMA history – he explained.

The UFC is the first major sporting event in the world to resume activities during the pandemic, even with the United States handily leading the ranking of confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19, generating numerous criticisms of the organization and President Dana White. According to Ana, it is not surprising that the organization is the first to return due to Dana’s restless style.

– It was to be expected. Dana White has that attitude. Whoever knows and accompanies him, knows that he cannot stand still. When the idea of ​​the island arose, many people thought it could be a joke. But it seems that it is serious, the island will leave. I am not surprised by this effort by Dana White, because we are already used to his style, which has gone through several problems with the sport on the world stage and managed to overcome some barriers. I am not surprised that the UFC is the first event to return – he said.

From start to finish, UFC 249 brings a card full of high level fights, with two belt contests and several intriguing clashes, including bringing together Brazilians Fabricio Werdum and Vicente Luque. Ana explains the work of the organization to set up the event for bureaucratic reasons, such as blocking borders.

– It was a lot of work to assemble the UFC 249 cards and the two events that follow, because they are only working with athletes who live in the United States or have a green card. Many fights were married with little notice, but ended up becoming major confrontations. In addition to the two main fights, I am very excited to see the fights of the Brazilians. I highlight the return of Fabrício Werdum, who has been out of the octagon for two years, and is facing Oliynyk, a very tough Russian, with more than 70 fights. Finally, the final fight on the preliminary card between Donald Cerrone and Anthony Pettis, two veterans of the sport and guys who fight forward all the time. This fight has the potential to be the fight of the night – he explained.

The event will be spearheaded by two belt contests: Tony Ferguson faces Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight belt, while Henry Cejudo defends the cock belt against former champion Dominick Cruz. Ana analyzed the main clashes, placing her chips on Ferguson and Cejudo.

– The main fight promises to be explosive, there are two athletes who seek the fight a lot. Justin Gaethje has six UFC appearances and seven bonuses, that is, even in defeat, he climbs into the octagon to give a show. Tony Ferguson is coming on an incredible winning streak, so it’s a fight that is very open, with a slight favoritism for Tony Ferguson. Dominick Cruz and Henry Cejudo will be nice to see, a duel for generations of the category. Cejudo is now the champion and Cruz hasn’t fought in a long time, but he’s a guy who has the weapons to win. But I believe that the title remains with the champion – he analyzed.

Finally, Ana Hissa also talks about the confrontations of Brazilians on the card: Fabricio Werdum and Vicente Luque, who face Aleksei Oleinik and Niko Price, respectively.

– These are two very good fights for the Brazilians. Vicente Luque came from a very good winning streak. He ended up defeated in the last fight by Steven Thompson, but he is a very promising boy and has been face to face with his opponent, Niko Price. I talked to Vicente this week and he has a very good head for this Saturday’s new confrontation. Fabrício Werdum is super excited about this return to the octagon and will face a very experienced fighter. I believe that Werdum studied Russian Oliynyk well and devised a strategy to annihilate the opponent’s dangerous ground game – he ended.

