This young reporter is crossing all limits in order to become a national celebrity, her last move? accuse their own bosses of bullying.

Speaking clearly, who was Alexia Rivas before the ‘Merlos Place’ scandal? In the eyes of the general public, absolutely no one. The girl is very cute and in ‘Socialité’ she does her job correctly on the street, but to be honest, some of us remembered her name… well, of course not.

I have a clear theory that, obviously, is just my opinion, especially this mess of Alfonso Merlos’ viral video in ‘State of Alarm’, the Javier Negre program. Let’s recap from the start.

Marta López assures that Alfonso Merlos and she were a couple at all times and that he gave her ears even with marriage proposals while, at the same time, he had an affair with Alexia Rivas.

She comes out, made up like a door, to tell them that “guys, I understand your work, really, but I’m not going to speak” … surprising, isn’t it? “data-reactid =” 20 “> Alexia Rivas’ attitude since the“ pillada ”has changed from a somewhat prudish girl who doesn’t want to know anything about the world of the heart to a pseudo celebrity made in Spain who is two journalists at the door of his house and She comes out, made up like a door, to tell them that “guys, I understand your work, really, but I’m not going to speak” … surprising, isn’t it?

MADRID, SPAIN – APRIL 28: Alexia Rivas is seen on April 28, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Europa Press Entertainment / Europa Press via .)

Plus

Added to all this now is the testimony of former Big Brother Arturo Requejo (yes, Indira’s) who had a “roll” with Alexia between February and March and ensures that this girl wants fame. Arturo had secretly left him with Merche since January after eight years together and did not want the press to know.

his boss, María Patiño. But, beware, Alexia is not stopped by anyone on her way to the most casposo stardom in the country and is that, although she is losing all credibility as a journalist with this whole show, she attacks even her own bosses in order to continue actuality. “data-reactid =” 36 “> Is Alexia Rivas addicted to fame? It is not the first time that someone accuses her of being a liar given that they have already done so, among others, Marta López, Amor Romeira and her boss, María Patiño But, beware, Alexia is not stopped by anyone on her way to the most casposo stardom in the country and that is that, although she is losing all credibility as a journalist with this whole show, she attacks even her own bosses with such to keep current.

Read more

weekly magazine, the young woman says that Fabrica La Fabrica de la Tele ’(the producer of Sálvame or Socialité among other programs) “It hurts, belittles and demeans his person.”“data-reactid =” 43 “>Rivas has lashed out at his bosses accusing them of bullying via burofax. According to the magazine Semana, the young woman says that Fabrica La Fabrica de la Tele ’(the producer of Sálvame or Socialité among other programs) “It hurts, belittles and demeans his person.”

Alexia has taken the loss due to anxiety… Well I can’t imagine Marta López’s anxiety being the horned one of Spain and, nevertheless, not a single day is missing from work. “Data-reactid =” 44 “> It should be noted that, after all the trouble with Alfonso Merlos, Alexia has taken the leave due to anxiety … because I cannot imagine the anxiety of Marta López being the horned one of Spain and, nevertheless, not a single day’s absence from work.

According to the aforementioned media, Rivas assures that the producer’s programs: “They have indiscriminately poured comments about me, unequivocally insulting or demeaning, with a clearly offensive and defamatory content, and that they are unnecessary to express the opinion or assessment of in question, directly attacking my honor, my moral integrity, my image and my reputation, personal and professional, with information that is not truthful, objective, or verified. ”

If, on the other hand, it was all innocent and fortuitous, I pity Alfonso’s mistress for two reasons, the first is to be in the gunshot, the second is to continue with a guy like Merlos, Marta having the evidence that he swore eternal love to her while He was with her … that is to love each other very little, in both cases.

More stories that may interest you

Alexia Rivas will not return to Socialité“data-reactid =” 52 “> Alexia Rivas will not return to Socialité

The revealing conversation between Marta and Alexia“data-reactid =” 53 “> The revealing conversation between Marta and Alexia

Alexia Rivas, unfaithful to Merlos with another famous?“data-reactid =” 54 “> Alexia Rivas, unfaithful to Merlos with another celebrity?