Anything funny we wanted to say about this movie was rejected by our legal department. Trailer of ‘Passenger Friends’

20th Century Studios has released the trailer for their upcoming comedy titled ‘Passenger Friends‘(Vacation Friends), a film starring John Cena and Lil Rel Howery that will be available for transmission on August 27, either on Hulu in the United States or on Star Original (Disney +) in the rest of the world. Both the video and your first poster are available below.

In this raw and raunchy comedy, Marcus and Emily become friends at a Mexican resort with partygoers Ron and Kyla. Living in the moment, the normally level-headed couple let loose for a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation buddies.” Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited to their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.

Alongside Dinner as Ron and Howery as Marcus, the film stars Yvonne Orji as Emily, Meredith Hagner as Kyla, Robert Wisdom, Andrew Bachelor and Lynn Whitfield. He has co-written with Tom Mullen, Tim Mullen, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.

Todd Garner, Timothy M. Bourne, Steve Pink and Sean Robins are the executive producers of this project produced by Garner himself for his Broken Road Productions label. It will be the second time that Cena and Garner work together after the also family comedy ‘Playing with fire’

