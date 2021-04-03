AnyTech365 Andaluca Open: The collateral effects of Miami: Rublev and Bautista, casualties at the AnyTech 365 Andaluca Open

Updated 04/03/2021 – 10:43

The difficult surface transfer and time change causes tennis players to With a good performance at the 1,000 Masters in Miami, it is difficult for them to attend the subsequent tournaments that mark the start of the European clay court tour.. The tight schedule calls for a truce.

That is what has happened with Andrey Rublev and Roberto Bautista. Spanish and Russian, defeated yesterday in the semifinals of the first TMS of the calendar held in Florida, have withdrawn from the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open.

Nevertheless, the high level of participation remains intact with names of the stature of Alexander Zverev and Fabio Fognini, last minute guests to the draw that will be raffled tomorrow.

The ‘Armada’ go with Pablo Carreo, Albert Ramos, Feliciano Lpez, Alejandro Davidovich and Carlos Alcaraz, among others. Dusan Lajovic, Richard Gasquet, Pablo Andjar, Cameron Norrie and Alexei Popyrin have dropped from the list of registrants.