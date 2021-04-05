AnyTech365 Andaluca Open: The ‘Armada’ is the majority in Marbella: 10 of the 28 tennis players in the squad are Spanish

Updated 04/05/2021 – 17:09

Spanish men’s tennis, outside of Rafael Nadal, has not won a title since last September 29, 2019 Pablo Carreo beat Kazakh Alexander Bublik in the final in Chengdu (China).

This week, at the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open, the ‘Armada’ presents a candidacy to break that negative streak. Probabilities of success exist since 10 of the 28 participants are local players.

To the eight classified directly, Say Carreo, Albert Ramos, Roberto Carballs, Feliciano Lpez, Carlos Alcaraz, Alejandro Davidovich, Pedro Martnez and Jaume Munar, have joined this monday Bernab Zapata and Mario Vilella.

Shoe has defeated Russian Evgeny Donskoy 6-1, 6-4 while Vilella had to suffer to end the resistance of the marbell Carlos Gmez-Herrera, whom he beat with a score of 6-3, 3-6 and 6- 3.

In the case of Zapata, it is the third qualifying phase that he has passed this year after Montpellier and Dubi.

Fate has wanted Zapata and Vilella to be paired now in the first round of the contest. Alcaraz, for his part, already knows that he will debut against Serbian Nikola Milojevic, 129 on the lists.