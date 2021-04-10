AnyTech365 Andaluca Open: Spanish tennis dusts off a record dating back to 2004: four semi-finalists in Marbella

Updated 04/10/2021 – 10:14

The last time in an ATP tournament a country won the semifinals was Spain in Valencia 2004. On that occasion, the protagonists were Juan Carlos Ferrero, Beto Martn, Fernando Verdasco and Akbert Montas.

After 17 years, the ‘Armada’ has done it again and also at home, this time on the land of the Puente Romano Tennis Club in Marbella.

The double fratricidal duel at the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open between Pablo Carreo and Albert Ramos and Carlos Alcaraz with Jaume Munar guarantee that tomorrow a 560-day drought will end for what refers to titles outside of Rafael Nadal.

To find the last time that a Spaniard other than Nadal lifted a trophy, you have to go back to September 29, 2019 when Carreo beat Alexander Bublik in Chengdu (China).