AnyTech365 Andaluca Open: Pablo Carreo knocks Munar down and is crowned at the Marbella Open 250

Updated 04/11/2021 – 16:32

Outside Rafael Nadal, champion last year at Acapulco and Roland Garros, the Spanish men’s ‘Armada’ has resisted a title since Pablo Carreo won against Kazakh Alexander Bublik on September 29, 2019 in Chengdu (China).

Fate has wanted Carreo to be the one to score another trophy for his palmars this Sunday in the first edition of the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open that filled the Manolo Santana plant in Puente Romano. It is his fifth winding as a professional that allows him leave behind the physical doubts caused by an abdominal injury that forced him to withdraw in the third round of the Australian Open with Grigor Dimitrov and be absent after Montpellier and Rotterdam.

Samuel Lpez’s pupil at the Equelite Academy of Villena rises to twelfth place in the ATP ranking, ahead of Denis Shapovalov, and giving encouragement to his compatriot Roberto Bautista.

Carreo has been a little better in the fratricidal duel that has measured Jaume Munar. The Mallorcan loses the second final in seven days since last Sunday he gave up in the challenger with the Italian Gianluca Mager.

Munar sold his defeat dearly and turned an adverse set to sign the tables on the scoreboard. Tomeu Salv’s pupil became a fronton that gave everything back. He even lifted a handicap ‘break’ on the tiebreaker sleeve. It went from 2-3 to 4-3. However, gijons’ experience earned him to end up closing a favorable score of 6-1, 2-6 and 6-4. On the seventh break ball the duel was decided in the ninth round. Then, the champion closed in a big way with his direct serve.

Lightning trip to Monte Carlo

The hndicap of Pablo’s good week in Marbella is that he will arrive in Monte Carlo tomorrow in just enough time to take a PCR test and make his debut one day later with the Italian Stefano Travaglia, shot from the previous phase.