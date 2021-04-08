AnyTech365 Andaluca Open: Carlos Alcaraz wins the generational duel against Feli and debuts in the quarterfinals of an ATP

Updated 04/08/2021 – 19:43

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image continues taking giant steps to plant itself as soon as possible in the world ‘top100’. In the last tournament prior to the Roland Garros court, the Murcian has exploited his best tennis to stand this Thursday in the rooms of the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open. His last victim has been Feliciano Lpez (4-6, 6-2 and 6-4) in what is the largest generational duel that can be in Spanish tennis.

Alcaraz and Feli, separated by 22 years, delighted the fans who came to the Manolo Santana center court of the Puente Romano complex. The game was full of alternatives in the game and on the scoreboard. When the Murcian breaks, the Toledo responds. That’s what happened in the opening set, but Pepo Clavet’s pupil gave twice.

Carlos’ youth allows him to face any challenge and he signed the tables on the scoreboard with a winning character at the height of the best. At 17, he had a little more energy to tip the balance in his favor and stand for the first time in his career in the quarterfinals of an ATP tournament. Feli complained of visibility problems in the final stretch of the duel.

Tomorrow awaits you Casper ruud, number 26 in the ranking at 22 years old. The Norwegian, who comes from training with Rafael Nadal at his Academia de Manacor, is the third favorite of the table in Marbella. Today he beat Italian Gianluca Mager by 6-3 and 6-2.