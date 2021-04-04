AnyTech365 Andaluca Open: Carlos Alcaraz make his debut against a player from the previous one at the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open

Updated 04/04/2021 – 09:23

Late on Saturday the draw for the first edition of the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open is drawn, which will be held from April 5 to 11 on the land of the Puente Romano Tennis Club in Marbella.

A total of eight members of the ‘Armada’ have entered directly into the picture, among them Carlos Akcaraz, who has received an invitation from the organization.

The Murcian, who will debut with a rival from the previous phase, could face Feliciano Lpez in the second round in which it would mean a generational duel. The 39-year-old veteran from Toledo is just six wins away from 500 as a professional. His debut will be against the Japanese Taro Daniel.

Feli was immortalized yesterday with Leo Borg, son of the mythical Bjrn Borg and what to play from today to the qualifying phase. His first opponent will be the Russian Evgeny Donskoy. Pablo Carreo is exempt from the first round as the main favorite after the last minute loss of Alexander Zverev who had been given a ‘wild card’. Albert Ramos is also ahead as the fourth seed.

For his part, Roberto Carballs will face Federico Delbonis, Alejandro Davidovich with Damir Dzumhur, Pedro Martnez against Ilya Ivashka and Jaume Munar with a tennis player from the ‘qualy’. It should be remembered that the Mallorcan today seeks the title in the challenger that is played in the same facilities against the Italian Gianluca Mager.