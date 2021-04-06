AnyTech365 Andaluca Open: Carlos Acaraz adds his fifth victory on the circuit against Milojevic and goes to the second round in Marbella

Updated 04/06/2021 – 13:48

On another sunny day in Marbella, on the second day of the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open, Carlos Alcaraz scored his first win in an ATP draw in Spain and beat Nikola Milojevic 7-6, 6-3.

In what was his sixth big picture, out of challengers and futures, and the first on Spanish soil, the Murcian found himself against a rocky rival. Milojevic, moreover, He was shot because last week he played the challenger on the same tracks in Puente Romano and he came to pass the preview of the Open 250.

Alcaraz, with the encouragement of his teammate Pablo Carreo on the bench since both share training sessions at the Equelite de Villena academy, the initial run was scored in sudden death. This situation was reached without service breaks.

In the continuation, Milojevic reacted and broke his rival’s serve for the first time. Kept that little rent five games because at the sixth came the ‘break’ of Juan Carlos Ferrero’s ward, who also began to travel with the help of the physiotherapist Juanjo Moreno.

The one who was the best junior in the world in 2013, currently at 129th place in the ranking, showed manners, especially with his forehand. His lows were taken advantage of by a talented Alcaraz to add his fifth victory as a professional and the fourth of this season. His were the last five rounds.

Feli or Daniel

The tennis player from El Palmar, looking for enough points to enter Roland Garros directly without having to go through the qualy, wait in the second round of Marbella to the winner of the match between Feliciano Lpez and Taro Daniel.