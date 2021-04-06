AnyTech365 Andaluca Open: Bjrn Borg and Manolo Santana collect 15 ‘Grand Slam’ titles in Marbella

The first edition of the AnyTech65 Andaluca Open will have two exceptional guests at the trophy ceremony next Sunday, April 11. Manolo Santana and Bjrn Borg have been chosen by the organization to present the trophies to the champion and the finalist in the individual draw.

Borg is in Marbella because his son Leo received an invitation for the challenger and later for the previous phase of the ATP tournament. I gave in the premiere in both cases with Taro Daniel and Evgeny Donskoy.

Despite belonging to different generations and being separated for 18 years, they have always maintained a great friendship. Yesterday they met again at a meal on the occasion of the Open 250 and remembered old times accompanied by their respective wives, Claudia and Patricia.

The Spanish and the Swedish together add 15 titles of the ‘Grand Slam’. The great Manolo twice won Roland Garros (1961 and 1964), once at Wimbledon (1966) and once at the US Open (1965). In Borg’s case, he seized six France Internationals (1975, 1978, 1979, 1980 and 1981) and five Wimbledon (1976, 1977, 1978, 1979 and 1980).