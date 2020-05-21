The infectious medicine doctor Carlos Quant Durán is one of the specialists who from the beginning has been most active in warning of the dangers posed by Covid-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Shortly after the first case in Nicaragua was known, Dr. Quant circulated an article that was later presented in La Prensa, in which the government was urged to provide information to “avoid a serious scenario” . Likewise, when Easter arrived, he insisted on the importance of avoid crowds while the regime called festivals in different cities of the country and parties on the beaches.

Although many beaches were empty, activities did not stop. Easter ended on April 12, and news of strong outbreaks of the disease began in the last days of April and the first days of May.

Now, with the Minsa finally acknowledging that there is already a strong rise in cases, this conversation with Dr. Quant is no longer focused on the warnings, but on what measures should be taken and what must be done to face the possibility of contracting the disease. disease and is an effort to clarify the multiple rumors circulating on social networks about treatments, symptoms and other questions.

What can be done to improve the immune system? Is there a vitamin scheme that can help the body? There is talk of Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, and there is even talk of cardioaspirin. Is it a good idea to take this preventive treatment?

To date, no treatment has been shown to be effective in improving the immune system. There are also no drugs approved by international agencies for this purpose. The best way to preserve the immune system is to avoid attackers like tobacco, liquor, drugs, etc.

Also maintaining good nutritional control and chronic diseases.

Medicines such as vitamins C and D3 and trace elements such as zinc, due to their antioxidant and immunomodulatory properties, have shown positive effects in serious infections other than Covid-19 and have been included in some treatment protocols in a compassionate way, by extrapolating the results. obtained in other diseases or infections by other species of coronavirus similar to SARS-CoV-2.

In some studies of Peruvian doctors it is read that patients who gargle with salt and lemon lower the viral load in the throat. Is that correct? Is it recommended?

There is no controlled clinical trial related to the use of gargles – from salt with lemon – as a treatment to reduce the viral load in the pharynx, nor a sanitary authority that endorses it (WHO). There is a lot of pseudoscience, which, by using apparently biological and plausible argumentation, tries to justify its use, but does not withstand serious analysis. On the other hand, some remedies based on natural, non-traditional medicine have been used ancestrally in some conditions and it is possible that they have some beneficial effect, which we are still unaware of with this new virus. The Chinese used a lot of herbal medicine to manage this disease, but its efficacy has yet to be proven.

It is indeed important that people do not self-medicate. As there is no treatment that is indicated for this disease, except under strict medical supervision and in research protocols, it is not advisable to take any medication because of the risk of suffering adverse drug reactions that may even threaten the person’s life.

Citizens must identify the alarm data and assist the health center or community hospital in case of presenting them. The fear that people express of going to health units is often due to ignorance about the measures that should be applied in an epidemic outbreak to reduce the rate of infections and guarantee their own health.

With the limitation of diagnostic tests, what should a person do who suspects that they are affected by the virus?

With the limitation of the tests and in an epidemic context like the current one, everyone with cold symptoms and fever should be considered potentially infected with SARS-CoV-2. However, it is important to remember that a proportion of patients may present extrapulmonary symptoms as the first manifestation of disease, hence in some countries, every patient who comes to a health unit – even for apparently different problems, such as an acute heart attack myocardium or a cerebral vascular event – undergoes the Covid-19 diagnostic test. Once the patient is in the hospital, healthcare personnel can establish a presumptive diagnosis according to certain clinical and radiological parameters.

What should be the first alarm signal?

Although there are several signs that may indicate that the affected person is at risk of presenting a serious clinical picture, the cardinal manifestation of severity is dyspnea, that is, thirst for air or inability to breathe. Other signs are: fainting sensation when doing minimal physical activities, bluish discoloration in the hands and feet, chest pain and altered consciousness.

At first they were told that if they felt bad they should isolate themselves, take medicine for fever and pain, plenty of fluids and not seek medical attention while they were not tired or short of breath. Has that changed?

Like all diseases, Covid-19 has a broad spectrum of compartment, ranging from asymptomatic forms to severe forms -with severe pneumonia- that require intensive care management. The disease can therefore be classified as mild and severe. A patient with mild illness should remain at home under conditions of isolation and with basically symptomatic treatment. Approximately 80 percent of patients will study this table.

Are there now treatments to treat Covid-19?

There is no specific treatment for Covid-19 yet. As previously indicated, most treatment protocols include management schemes for compassionate purposes, that is, they are not specifically indicated for this pathology and that their use is based on in vitro studies, animal experiments and results with others. SARS-CoV-2-related coronaviruses, such as MERS and SARS. To date the best treatment is the prevention of infection. A vaccine may be found for up to one to two years.

Treatment schemes like azithromycin + ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine and / or anticoagulants are they working?

There are many research studies that are trying to answer this question, while there are no definitive results, we cannot conclude that these treatments are being effective, but experience in other countries has favored the use of some of these drugs.

If the patient arrives at the hospital until he has difficulty breathing, is he not already in a very complicated stage, difficult to control?

The problem of coming with a severe condition is that, without measures to contain the epidemic, many patients could simultaneously reach the emergency departments, saturating the care services, in which case requiring ventilatory support, they will not be able to receive this support due to that will be occupied by other patients.

What would be your recommendation for people who have to go outside and whose work forces them to have contact with other people. Is the mask and hand washing enough? What other measures can be taken that are available to the population?

When going out, it is advisable that people, in addition to using the mask and frequent hand washing, maintain a physical distance of more than 2 meters. They should not touch the face without first washing their hands, not touching the mask, avoiding touching surfaces that may be contaminated by respiratory secretions from other people. If it is not possible to wash your hands, use gel alcohol and when using public transport, avoid rush hours, do not go into units that carry excess passengers and try not to touch bars and handrails. Do not go out unnecessarily and try not to attend places where there is a conglomeration of people. It is also advisable that employers establish staggered work schedules, send non-essential workers home, and use teleworking modalities. Owners of public transportation units should prevent units from traveling with excess passengers and should disinfect units properly.

From what you have seen and from the information you have, you consider that mortality from Covid-19 in Nicaragua is high in relation to other countries in Central America

Unfortunately in Nicaragua, it is not possible to know the real state of the epidemic due to the lack of diagnostic tests and the lack of a strategy to contain and mitigate the Covid-19 outbreak. It is expected, therefore, that with the natural evolution of the epidemic, the case fatality rate will be high due to the saturation of care services. We are already seeing this phenomenon with the increase in admissions and deaths from “atypical” pneumonias in the different hospital units, a phenomenon that – if it continues with the natural course of the infection – will remain for many weeks at an upward peak.